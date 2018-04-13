College Course Materials in the US: Trends and Outlook 2018-2020 - Student Enrollment, Institutional Changes, Federal & State Policy & Budget Initiatives

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "College Course Materials Trends and Outlook 2018-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This annual report provides an overview of the changing market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S. This new edition continues that tradition in two parts.
The report focuses on the trends building steam in 2017 that are likely to persist into the next several years. The report provides the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2020.
The report completes the first part of the total report, State of College Course Materials 2016-2017, which became available in October 2017 and focuses on two main areas: the current market landscape and the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs.
The report provides both sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials - new print textbooks and digital media (etextbooks) - as well as the used textbook segment.
The changing dynamics discussed in the report are:
- Projected student undergraduate enrollment by institutional type, 2015-2025
- Advancing growth in distance learning
- Highlights of potential federal policy changes regarding higher education
- Potential concerns in state funding for higher education
- State focus on student outcomes
- Strategic change in institutional approaches to providing education
- Institutional re-thinking of curriculum
- Advances in competency-based education
- Course materials sales projections by segments for 2017-2020
- Changing balance of print and digital media
- Impact of open educational resources (OER) on publishers
- Advance of inclusive access agreements
- Analysis of expected drivers of behind industry changes over the next several years
Companies Mentioned
- Barnes & Noble Education
- FlatWorld
- McGraw-Hill Education
- Pearson
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
- Season of Change
Student Enrollment
- Greatest Growth: 2-Year Institutions, Part-Time Students
- Table Projected Undergraduate Enrollment by Institution Type, 2015 vs. 2020 vs. 2025 (# in 000)
- Steady but Uneven Distance Learning Growth
Federal & State Policy & Budget Initiatives
- Tax Reform and Prospects for a Fiscal 2018 Budget
- Net Neutrality Reversal
- States Consider Budget Actions for Higher Education
- Tuition Freeze Proposed in Arkansas
- Funding Cuts in Iowa
- Boost in Funding, New Community College Planned in California
Institutional Changes
- Focus on Student Outcomes
- Student Outcomes Drive Funding in Arkansas
- Georgia Looks to Boost Graduation Rate
- Re-Thinking Curriculum
- Rollins Adjusts Liberal Arts Required Courses
- Facilitating Employable Skills in Business at Brigham Young University-Idaho
- Exploring English Department Changes
OER, Direct Access and Publisher Strategies
- OER Inroads
- Table Proportion of Faculty Requiring Particular Materials for Their Courses, 2017
- OpenStax develops and Partners for More Resources
- Publishers See Mixed Impact from OER
- Publishers Move Forward with Digital Agendas
- McGraw-Hill Sees Stabilization and Share Gain
Conclusions & Outlook
- Policy and Funding
- Higher Education Mission Debates
- Table U.S. Higher Education Course Materials Sales, August and Year-to-Date, 2017 vs. 2016 ($ in 000,000)
- Table Sales Forecast by Segment of Key College Course Materials 2016-2020P
- Projections
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qxmm98/college_course?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/college-course-materials-in-the-us-trends-and-outlook-2018-2020---student-enrollment-institutional-changes-federal--state-policy--budget-initiatives-300629487.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article