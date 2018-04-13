College Course Materials in the US: Trends and Outlook 2018-2020 - Student Enrollment, Institutional Changes, Federal & State Policy & Budget Initiatives

This annual report provides an overview of the changing market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S. This new edition continues that tradition in two parts.

The report focuses on the trends building steam in 2017 that are likely to persist into the next several years. The report provides the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2020.

The report completes the first part of the total report, State of College Course Materials 2016-2017, which became available in October 2017 and focuses on two main areas: the current market landscape and the competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs.

The report provides both sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials - new print textbooks and digital media (etextbooks) - as well as the used textbook segment.

The changing dynamics discussed in the report are:

Projected student undergraduate enrollment by institutional type, 2015-2025

Advancing growth in distance learning

Highlights of potential federal policy changes regarding higher education

Potential concerns in state funding for higher education

State focus on student outcomes

Strategic change in institutional approaches to providing education

Institutional re-thinking of curriculum

Advances in competency-based education

Course materials sales projections by segments for 2017-2020

Changing balance of print and digital media

Impact of open educational resources (OER) on publishers

Advance of inclusive access agreements

Analysis of expected drivers of behind industry changes over the next several years

Companies Mentioned



Barnes & Noble Education

FlatWorld

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Key Topics Covered



Introduction



Season of Change



Student Enrollment

Greatest Growth: 2-Year Institutions, Part-Time Students

Table Projected Undergraduate Enrollment by Institution Type, 2015 vs. 2020 vs. 2025 (# in 000)

Steady but Uneven Distance Learning Growth

Federal & State Policy & Budget Initiatives

Tax Reform and Prospects for a Fiscal 2018 Budget

Net Neutrality Reversal

States Consider Budget Actions for Higher Education

Tuition Freeze Proposed in Arkansas

Funding Cuts in Iowa

Boost in Funding, New Community College Planned in California

Institutional Changes

Focus on Student Outcomes

Student Outcomes Drive Funding in Arkansas

Georgia Looks to Boost Graduation Rate

Re-Thinking Curriculum

Rollins Adjusts Liberal Arts Required Courses

Facilitating Employable Skills in Business at Brigham Young University-Idaho

Exploring English Department Changes

OER, Direct Access and Publisher Strategies

OER Inroads

Table Proportion of Faculty Requiring Particular Materials for Their Courses, 2017

OpenStax develops and Partners for More Resources

Publishers See Mixed Impact from OER

Publishers Move Forward with Digital Agendas

McGraw-Hill Sees Stabilization and Share Gain

Conclusions & Outlook

Policy and Funding

Higher Education Mission Debates

Table U.S. Higher Education Course Materials Sales, August and Year-to-Date, 2017 vs. 2016 ($ in 000,000)

Table Sales Forecast by Segment of Key College Course Materials 2016-2020P

Course Materials 2016-2020P Projections

