Cologix Columbus Data Center Earns Prestigious Tier III Certification From Uptime Institute

Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility ensures that data centers have been constructed as designed and verifies that it is capable of meeting the defined availability requirements. The Tier III Certification includes:

The data center design meets the demands determined by the global parameter system and the norms of the Uptime Institute for Simultaneous Maintenance.

Demonstrated redundant delivery path with ability to isolate power & cooling components and perform planned maintenance without suspending the data center's operations or impacting IT operations.

Review of mechanical, structural, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, fuel pumps, networking, and more to ensure systems are built to the intended performance capacity, effectiveness, and reliability.

Live system demonstrations under real-world conditions, validating performance.

"Customers trust us with their business critical infrastructure and we are committed to delivering a connected, stable, secure and scalable data center environment for them," said Grant van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer, Cologix. "Part of that process includes designing data centers that pass the Uptime Institute's rigorous criteria for concurrent Maintainability and we are exceptionally proud of our Operations and Construction teams who worked tirelessly to ensure COL3 was certified in order to ensure our Customers have access to the most sophisticated, protected and connected data center in Columbus."

COL3, the largest and most advanced data center in the Columbus region, is concurrently maintainable, and offers scalable power solutions. Further unique attributes include an EF-4 tornado rating, K-rated perimeter fence and 24x7 guards. The redundancy, scale, security and connectivity enables Cologix to uniquely address growing market demand ranging from individual cabinets to multi-megawatt deployments.

To learn more about the Uptime Institute's tier classification system, visit https://uptimeinstitute.com/tier-certification. To learn more about Cologix's Data Center, visit http://www.cologix.com/ohio-colocation-columbus-col-3/.

For a tour of the new COL3 facility, please email sales@cologix.com.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable data center and interconnection solutions from 25 prime interconnection locations across 9 strategic North American edge markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

