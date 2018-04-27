Cologix Supports Hybrid Network Connections to Google Cloud with Cologix Cloud Connect for Google Cloud Partner Interconnect

With Partner Interconnect, customers can now choose Cologix to provide connectivity from their facility to the nearest Google edge point of presence.

"Partner Interconnect gives Google Cloud customers even more connectivity choices for hybrid environments," said, John Veizades, product manager, Google Cloud. "Together with Cologix, we are making it easier for customers to extend their on-prem infrastructure to the Google Cloud Platform."

Cologix enables an enterprise-grade, high-performance connection directly into the Google Cloud Platform enabling enterprises with a low-latency, high performance and secure solution. Direct peering with Google Cloud Platform enables customers to reduce costs and improve network performance while building, testing, and deploying applications on Google's highly scalable and reliable infrastructure.

"The demand for access to Google Cloud in our edge markets continues to grow and we are pleased to enable connectivity from our data centers," stated Wayne Dietrich, chief sales officer, Cologix. "Our dominant footprint in Canada and our Tier 2 footprint in the US provides unique connectivity and a dedicated, high-performing, flexible solution for our customers, partners & suppliers."

