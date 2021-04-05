Colorado and Utah Approve EcoMight Pro

MIAMI, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Both Colorado and Utah have approved the sale and use of EcoMight Pro , following in the footsteps of environmentally conscious states around the country. During the past two years, many leading industry professionals have traded glyphosate-based weed killers for EcoMight Pro, formerly known as W.O.W., and have experienced phenomenal results.

EcoMight Pro. Systemic. Organic. WeedKiller. EcoMight products are now available in Colorado and Utah

"We use EcoMight everywhere we used to use Roundup," said Shannon Easter, director of golf maintenance at Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton, Fla., which has been a three-time winner of the Environmental Leaders In Golf award. "It effectively kills weeds to the root, is cost-effective, and far safer for our families."

Although many top-level industry professionals, city officials and others have searched for a safer herbicide for years, they have struggled to find a solution that delivers the needed balance of effectiveness, cost and safety. Current EcoMight Pro customers attest to the product's ability to strike that balance.

Effectiveness

Just up the road from where the first glyphosate lawsuit originated in California several years ago, Brentwood Union School District made the switch to EcoMight and has found it more effective than other natural solutions.

"EcoMight works just as well as glyphosate; we use it in the same fashion and amounts," said Robert Brown, director of maintenance & operations for the district. "Using EcoMight means that the whole plant dies. It offers the combination of being a systemic solution while delivering health and environmental benefits."

Cost

Kyle Dykstra, a golf superintendent at the Sierra View Country Club in Roseville, Calif., struggled with the balance between effectiveness, safety and cost of caring for his courses. "Yes, we're all trying to be environmentally conscious, but we also can't lose our golf business using something that doesn't work or is simply too expensive," Dykstra said.

Dykstra shares his experience in successfully killing Bermuda grass, clover, mulberry trees, nutsedge, and many others with EcoMight Pro. "It's hard to tell someone not to use glyphosate but then not offer them a workable solution," he said. "Now we have an effective, affordable solution, so there's no reason they shouldn't be using it."

Safety

Gachina Landscape Management cares for some of the most prestigious environmentally conscious Silicon Valley corporate campuses. President and CEO Jackie Ishimaru-Gachina was thrilled to find EcoMight Pro, which helps the company meet stringent customer demands.

"We have one HOA client that's been all organic with us for 20 years," said Ishimaru-Gachina. "We just began working with a large tech company in Cupertino on a new space that will be all organic, and we recently signed a contract with a San Francisco landmark company that also wants to be all organic. EcoMight will be used in all these locations as our organic, systemic solution."

Landscape professionals and municipalities throughout Colorado and Utah now have access to EcoMight Pro, which promises to deliver the same stellar results in a cost-effective and safe manner to its local communities.

