Colorado Classic Sets Dates to Return in 2020 with Four-Stage Race August 27-30

"We wanted to create a race that challenged the norm for women's pro cycling, while building a sustainable platform for the future of the sport," said Lucy Diaz, COO of RPM Events Group, organizers of the Colorado Classic. "We are inspired by the response and recognition around our event — the racers loved it, the fans showed up, our host cities provided fantastic support, people tuned in to the streaming that was broadcast all over the world, and new and returning sponsors were thrilled with the event. We are using the momentum from this year to turn our attention towards planning the 2020 event. We have a great foundation to build on and are excited to explore new elements and opportunities with our key stakeholders."

"The energy, spirit, and sense of community surrounding this year's race was exhilarating, and we were proud to play our part for our new hometown, the pursuit of active lifestyles and the movement for women's empowerment," said Anita Graham, VF Corporation's Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs. "We look forward to supporting the Colorado Classic again next year to help celebrate the amazing women athletes who inspire others with their drive, hard work and achievement."

The 2019 Colorado Classic, which coursed through Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden and Denver August 22-25, 2019 was a triumphant success, despite early skepticism from some insiders that the all-women format would be unpopular or unsustainable. Among this year's achievements and highlights are:

A historic and dominating performance by overall champion Chloe Dygert-Owen from Sho-Air TWENTY20, with a four-stage sweep of the Gates Corporation GC Leader while also claiming four straight days as the FirstBank Sprint Leader, Colorado Tourism Office Queen of the Mountain and the VF Corporation Best Young Rider.

from Sho-Air TWENTY20, with a four-stage sweep of the Gates Corporation GC Leader while also claiming four straight days as the FirstBank Sprint Leader, Colorado Tourism Office Queen of the Mountain and the VF Corporation Best Young Rider. More than 30,000 fans — lined the streets and mountainsides to watch and cheer the women riders with unbridled energy and passion. Many spectators broke out into tears at the start of the race. Police in the caravan were waving cowbells out their windows.

Several hundred thousands more watched the race live from start-to-finish each day on a race-owned innovative worldwide streaming and TV network that included Spanish-language simulcasts, social media coverage, and distribution through Altitude Sports — plus on-demand replays, available now.

The first-ever cycling simulcast on the Kiswe Cloudcasting platform, in partnership with GPSeries1 in Costa Rica , broadcast in Spanish.

, broadcast in Spanish. A prize purse of $75,000 — one of the richest payouts per day in the world for a women's race — and more than what the men received last year at the Colorado Classic.

— one of the richest payouts per day in the world for a women's race — and more than what the men received last year at the Colorado Classic. An additional $25,000 was crowd-sourced for riders and local non-profits through a Bonus Cash Lap "prime" program that awarded cash to the fastest sprinter each day of the race. In Avon alone, the prime raised $10,000 — perhaps the largest in history for a women's cycling race.

was crowd-sourced for riders and local non-profits through a Bonus Cash Lap "prime" program that awarded cash to the fastest sprinter each day of the race. In alone, the prime raised — perhaps the largest in history for a women's cycling race. Jennifer Valente from Sho-Air TWENTY20 was the big winner in the Bonus Cash Lap, bringing home $10,000 for wins in Avon and Denver, more than many women pro cyclists earn in an entire year.

from Sho-Air TWENTY20 was the big winner in the Bonus Cash Lap, bringing home for wins in and Denver, more than many women pro cyclists earn in an entire year. Veteran Lindsay Goldman , who co-owns, manages and rides for the Hagens Berman/Supermint team (in their last stage race as a pro team), all while working a full-time job and taking care of her 18-month-old baby, earned the Audi Most Inspirational Rider jersey on Stage 1 Steamboat Springs, presented by Smartwool.

, who co-owns, manages and rides for the Hagens Berman/Supermint team (in their last stage race as a pro team), all while working a full-time job and taking care of her 18-month-old baby, earned the Audi Most Inspirational Rider jersey on Stage 1 Steamboat Springs, presented by Smartwool. Katie Hall of the US National Team and 2018 Colorado Classic champion, earned the Audi Most Inspirational Rider jersey with an epic final climb in Stage 2 in Avon presented by FirstBank. The US National Team was formed in partnership with USA Cycling, bringing the top college riders to the race who were led and mentored by Hall, herself a former college champ.

of the US National Team and 2018 Colorado Classic champion, earned the Audi Most Inspirational Rider jersey with an epic final climb in Stage 2 in presented by FirstBank. The US National Team was formed in partnership with Cycling, bringing the top college riders to the race who were led and mentored by Hall, herself a former college champ. Ayesha McGowan (ALP Cycles Racing), who is racing to become the first African-American female pro cyclist, earned the Audi Most Inspirational Jersey for Stage 3 in Golden . "It's a pretty big deal," McGowan said after the race. "It's been phenomenal to be a part of it. I raced my heart out and the crowd today was insane."

(ALP Cycles Racing), who is racing to become the first African-American female pro cyclist, earned the Audi Most Inspirational Jersey for Stage 3 in . "It's a pretty big deal," McGowan said after the race. "It's been phenomenal to be a part of it. I raced my heart out and the crowd today was insane." On the final day, Stage 4 in Denver presented by Gates Corporation, Brazilian racer and Colorado resident Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme) earned the VF Corporation Most Badass Rider jersey while the event's oldest rider, 52-year-old Edwige Pitel (Cogeas Mettler Look), who crashed on the final lap but bounced right back into the saddle, earned the Audi Most Inspirational Rider jersey.

