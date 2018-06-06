NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorectal Cancer: Competitive Landscape to 2026



Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404416



Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a cancer that originates in either the colon or the rectum.CRC is the fourth leading cause of mortality among cancer patients in the world, and is the third most diagnosed cancer globally.



Most cases of CRC present as adenocarcinomas, but other types of CRC include gastrointestinal carcinoid tumors, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, primary colorectal lymphoma, leiomyosarcoma, melanoma, and squamous cell carcinoma.



As of May 2018, the CRC pipeline featured over 850 products across all stages of clinical development. EGFR and VEGF inhibitors remain a key focus of development, particularly in regards to biosimilar development.



In 2016, there were around 76,000 diagnosed incident cases of CRC across the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China); among these cases, the most (34%) were diagnosed at Stage II.China accounted for 34% of diagnosed incident cases of CRC in the 8MM in 2016, and will show the strongest growth in incident cases over 2016-2026 at an AGR of 5.6% due to its significantly increasing population.



Overall, GlobalData expects new drug approvals with novel approaches to treatment to drive the CRC market growth over the next decade (2016-2026).



Companies mentioned in this report: Roche, Merck,Bristol-Myers Squibb, Regeneron, Amgen, BoehringerIngelheim, Bayer, Eli Lilly, Array BioPHarma, Taiho Pharmacuetical, Ono Pharmaceutical, Mologen, Symphogen, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, DanDrit Biotech



Scope

GlobalData's Colorectal Cancer: Competitive Landscape to 2026 combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



Components of the slide deck include -

- Pipeline Assessment-regional breakdown, promising late-stage products, early-stage pipeline by molecule type

- Clinical Trials Assessment-trial breakdown by phase, leading industry and non-industry sponsors, enrollment analytics

- Commercial Assessment-leading marketed products, current and future players

- Competitive Landscape Analysis-key market events (2016-2026).



Reasons to buy

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global CRC market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global CRC market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404416



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colorectal-cancer-competitive-landscape-to-2026-300661120.html