Colposcopy: Global Market Report (2018-2023) - Heavy Burden of Cervical Cancer is Driving the Projected $740 Million Market

The colposcopy market is expected to reach USD 740.1 million by 2023 from USD 532.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8%.



Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the heavy burden of cervical cancer, rapidly growing geriatric population, and the technological advancements in colposcopy. On the other hand, the availability of alternative methods is expected to limit market growth during the forecast period. The lack of skilled clinical professionals may also challenge market growth to a certain extent.



The market is segmented on the basis of instrument type into optical colposcopes and digital colposcopes. Digital colposcopes segment is expected to account for the largest CAGR of the global Colposcopy market in 2018. The increasing adoption of digital colposcopes is attributed to the advanced features it offers such as data management, high-quality images, and improved capability for cervical cancer screening.



The cervical cancer diagnosis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The overall market growth of this segment can largely be attributed to the increasing number of screening procedures carried out for cervical cancer and the subsequent increase in the usage of colposcopy for these procedures.



Geographically, the Colposcopy market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2018. However, Asia is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing cases of cervical cancer in the region, increasing demand for cervical cancer screening, and rising healthcare expenditure in Asian countries.



The key players in the colposcopy market include DySIS (US), CooperSurgical (US), Atmos (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Karl Kaps (Germany), McKesson (US), Danaher (US), and Carl Zeiss (Germany).



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Heavy Burden of Cervical Cancer

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population

Technological Advancements in Colposcopy

Restraints

Availability of Alternative Methods

Opportunities

Increasing Awareness About Gynecological Diseases

Emerging Asian Markets

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Clinical Professionals

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights



5. Market Overview



6. Colposcopy Market, By Instrument Type



7. Colposcopy Market, By Instrument Portability



8. Colposcopy Market, By Application



9. Colposcopy Market, By End User



10. Colposcopy Market, By Region



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



Alliton

Atmos

Bovie Medical

Carl Zeiss

Coopersurgical

Danaher

Dysis Medical

Karl Kaps

Mckesson

Olympus

Philips Healthcare

Seliga Microscopes

