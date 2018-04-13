Colposcopy: Global Market Report (2018-2023) - Heavy Burden of Cervical Cancer is Driving the Projected $740 Million Market

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Colposcopy Market by Instrument Type (Optical, Digital), Portability (Fixed, Portable, Handheld), Application (Cervical Cancer Diagnosis, Physical Examination), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The colposcopy market is expected to reach USD 740.1 million by 2023 from USD 532.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8%.
Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the heavy burden of cervical cancer, rapidly growing geriatric population, and the technological advancements in colposcopy. On the other hand, the availability of alternative methods is expected to limit market growth during the forecast period. The lack of skilled clinical professionals may also challenge market growth to a certain extent.
The market is segmented on the basis of instrument type into optical colposcopes and digital colposcopes. Digital colposcopes segment is expected to account for the largest CAGR of the global Colposcopy market in 2018. The increasing adoption of digital colposcopes is attributed to the advanced features it offers such as data management, high-quality images, and improved capability for cervical cancer screening.
The cervical cancer diagnosis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The overall market growth of this segment can largely be attributed to the increasing number of screening procedures carried out for cervical cancer and the subsequent increase in the usage of colposcopy for these procedures.
Geographically, the Colposcopy market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2018. However, Asia is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing cases of cervical cancer in the region, increasing demand for cervical cancer screening, and rising healthcare expenditure in Asian countries.
The key players in the colposcopy market include DySIS (US), CooperSurgical (US), Atmos (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Karl Kaps (Germany), McKesson (US), Danaher (US), and Carl Zeiss (Germany).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Heavy Burden of Cervical Cancer
- Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population
- Technological Advancements in Colposcopy
Restraints
- Availability of Alternative Methods
Opportunities
- Increasing Awareness About Gynecological Diseases
- Emerging Asian Markets
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Clinical Professionals
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
5. Market Overview
6. Colposcopy Market, By Instrument Type
7. Colposcopy Market, By Instrument Portability
8. Colposcopy Market, By Application
9. Colposcopy Market, By End User
10. Colposcopy Market, By Region
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Profiles
- Alliton
- Atmos
- Bovie Medical
- Carl Zeiss
- Coopersurgical
- Danaher
- Dysis Medical
- Karl Kaps
- Mckesson
- Olympus
- Philips Healthcare
- Seliga Microscopes
