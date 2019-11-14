Colucci, Colucci, Marcus & Flavin, P.C. Secures Millions in Compensation for Clients

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colucci, Colucci, Marcus & Flavin, P.C. has recently had two notable victories for their clients. The first was a trial victory in a breach of contract case wherein they alleged the defendant, a large company, failed to pay commissions due one of its salespeople. Attorneys Paul Flavin and Brendan Pitts took the lead and tried the case to conclusion, ultimately receiving a judgment in excess of $2,000,000 inclusive of interest.

The Firm also took part in one of the largest cases in Massachusetts in recent history. This was a Federal Court case in which the Plaintiffs alleged unfair and deceptive business practices. Darin Colucci was the lead negotiator for the Plaintiffs' collective and was instrumental in securing a $67.5 million negotiated settlement less than 30 days before the trial began.

For both of these cases, Colucci, Colucci, Marcus & Flavin, P.C. was able to provide aggressive legal services on behalf of the plaintiffs. These results are a testament to the expertise brought to bear by a firm dedicated to excellence in pursuit of justice for their clients.

The team at Colucci, Colucci, Marcus & Flavin, P.C. takes pride in the service they provide for clients. They handle cases in a wide variety of practice areas, including: all manner of personal injury, property owner negligence, legal malpractice, estate planning, and more. Lawyers with this Firm have received numerous awards and have been recognized by Newsweek.com, Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, The National Trial Lawyers, and more.

