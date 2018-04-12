Columbia Banking System Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Option 1: Live-streamed event

Join the call through a web-based live streamed-event. If you choose this option, it is recommended that you listen through your phone or computer speakers and not dial into the conference number listed below in option 2.

Click here to register and save the event to your calendar:

https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~042618

Please test your connection prior to joining to ensure a successful user experience.

Connection Test: Click Here

For system requirements, visit our FAQ

Option 2: Dial-in only

Join the call on the day of the event using the toll-free number: 888-286-8956

Conference ID: 8285707

A replay of the call can be accessed beginning Friday, April 27, 2018 using the link below:

https://engage.vevent.com/rt/columbiabankingsysteminc~042618

About Columbia Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the eleventh consecutive year, the bank was named in 2017 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." Columbia ranked 11th on the 2018 Forbes list of best banks. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com

253-305-1921

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate", "continue," or other comparable words. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2017, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

