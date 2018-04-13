Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU

The Columbia Gas request is reduced by the impact of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which became effective on January 1, 2018. The request includes a proposal for a refund to customers of $9.1 million, beginning on the effective date of the revised rates, related to the benefit of the tax cut as of January 1, 2018. This $9.1 million refund will partially offset the $24.1 million increase in the first year the revised rates are in effect.

The Columbia Gas request for additional revenues conforms to the standard process through which a regulated utility seeks upgrades to its operating platform for the long-term benefit of customers. The Columbia Gas modernization efforts focus on eliminating the greatest areas of risk on its distribution system, including continuing efforts to build an organization to oversee the replacement of aging infrastructure. These efforts are designed to optimize the efficient distribution of gas and enhance quality assurance.

Replacing leak-prone infrastructure is a leading priority. However, it will take a number of years to eliminate the aging pipe from the gas distribution system. In view of this, the regulatory landscape is moving to a period of more stringent regulation, operations and maintenance activities, and active enforcement to assure the integrity of the distribution system through continuous improvement activities.

"Our core business is to build and maintain the infrastructure necessary to deliver natural gas in a safe, reliable and cost-efficient manner to our 321,000 customers in the 65 cities and towns we serve. Columbia Gas has responded diligently to directives from the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities Pipeline Engineering and Safety Division and lessons learned from historical operations. We have made organizational and work practice changes to meet this important public safety challenge and our continuous improvement efforts have involved every aspect of the Company's operations," said Steve Bryant, president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts. "These changes involve more work, and therefore, more labor and labor-related costs, including ongoing comprehensive employee training. A new state-of-the-art training facility built in Shrewsbury ensures that our workforce is obtaining the skills and capabilities necessary to achieve full compliance with pipeline safety regulations while executing best practices. To accommodate the resources needed to carry out the increasing volumes of construction activity, we are positioning a new construction facility in Wrentham to house construction resources, designed with features that optimize operating safety for employees and outside service contractors."

The filing marks the beginning of the public process of rate setting for a utility, as required by the DPU. Evidentiary hearings on the filing will be held within the next several months. If approved by the DPU, the change would impact the annual gas bill for a typical residential heating customer by an average of $4.95 per month, or 3.6 percent. The revised rates take effect March 1, 2019. In the first year after the rates take effect, the $9.1 million refund due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will reduce the customer bill impact to an average of $2.80 per month, or 2 percent.

Columbia Gas operates one of the largest natural gas distribution systems in Massachusetts, with underground pipes of various vintages and material type spanning 5,000 miles. The Columbia Gas infrastructure replacement program targets nearly 700 remaining miles of aging natural gas pipe needing replacement, representing 14 percent of the Columbia Gas distribution system. During the replacement construction activity, approximately 37,000 customer service lines will also be replaced. Since 2009, Columbia Gas has replaced 500 miles of gas pipe. Bryant said, "In addition to protecting the public safety, the ongoing program to rebuild our infrastructure has provided a steady stream of good jobs and positive economic activity, which will continue for many years to come."

The portion of a customer's bill referred to as base rates only includes those costs associated with the delivery, distribution and customer services operations for Columbia Gas. Base rates typically represent approximately 35 percent of a customer's total bill. The base rate increase being requested is not related to the cost of the supply of natural gas, which is directly passed through to the customer on a dollar-for-dollar basis. On behalf of its customers, Columbia Gas works with natural gas pipelines and suppliers to secure the best possible commodity prices, while maintaining reliable gas supply for customers during peak demand periods. For more information on the DPU or any Columbia Gas filings visit the DPU's web site www.mass.gov/dpu.

About Columbia Gas of Massachusetts

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts delivers clean, affordable and efficient natural gas to over 320,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Massachusetts, the greater Springfield area and the Merrimack Valley. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, the company is the largest gas-only provider in the state and is one of NiSource's seven regulated utility companies. NiSource (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about Columbia Gas of Massachusetts is available at www.ColumbiaGasMa.com

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across seven states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 8,000 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource has been designated a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute since 2012 and is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and was named by Forbes magazine as the top-rated utility among America's Best Large Employers in 2017. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at http://www.nisource.com. Follow us at http://www.facebook.com/nisource, http://www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or http://www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F



