Comark to Migrate Aptos Solutions to the Cloud, Add World-Class Planning Applications from TXT Retail, an Aptos Company

The retailer will leverage Merchandise Financial Planning and Assortment Planning solutions from TXT Retail, an Aptos Company, to promote profitable product mixes and offer its shoppers superior satisfaction on a market-by-market, channel-by-channel and location-by-location basis.

Comark will also deploy the latest versions of Aptos' Merchandising and Audit and Operations Management solutions that will allow Comark to distribute, price and manage merchandise in ways that maximize efficiency and delight customers while ensuring systems have access to correct, consistent transaction data.

Comark has opted to deploy all Aptos solutions in the cloud, allowing the retailer to take maximum advantage of faster deployment, improved agility and advanced, fully managed solutions that are always current.

With over 300 stores located in shopping malls and big box power centres across Canada, Comark currently operates three companies: Ricki's, Bootlegger and Cleo. Established in 1976, Comark has maintained its focus on fostering tremendous customer loyalty within each division's target market — ranging from young adults to the New50 Woman — with a mix of exclusive private-label and nationally branded product.

"When Comark started as a family-owned business over 40 years ago, we made a promise to provide a positive experience for our customers that would drive loyalty for years to come," said Gerry Bachynski, president and CEO of Comark. "To support that mission, we are excited about our investment in the industry's most advanced merchandising, planning and cloud-based retail technologies that put the customer at the center of our business. With customer-focused assortments that meet localized demand, Comark will drive new levels of satisfaction within each of its core customer bases."

"Comark is known for providing high-quality fashion in the small to midsize suburban market, and for establishing a trusted relationship with its customers," said Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader. "By continuing to invest in its Aptos partnership and the power of the cloud, Comark will deepen its relationship with customers while creating a more profitable, responsive business that is primed for growth."

About Aptos "Engaging Customers Differently"

In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who engage customers differently – by truly understanding who they are, what they want and why they buy. At Aptos, we too, believe that Engaging Customers Differently™ is critical to our success. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients, to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry's most comprehensive omni-channel solutions, and to fostering long-term relationships built on tangible value and trust. More than 1,000 retail brands rely upon our Singular Commerce™ platform to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience…no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more: www.aptos.com

Follow Aptos on Twitter @Aptos_Retail

Aptos, the Aptos logo, "Engaging Customers Differently" and "Singular Commerce" are trademarks of Aptos, Inc. TXT is a trademark of TXT e-Solutions S.p.A. used by Aptos under license. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comark-to-migrate-aptos-solutions-to-the-cloud-add-world-class-planning-applications-from-txt-retail-an-aptos-company-300633095.html

SOURCE Aptos Inc.