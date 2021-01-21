Comba Selects Celeno's Wi-Fi Chips to Deliver an Advanced Mobile Broadband Router

RA'ANANA, Israel, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno, a leading provider of smart, innovative Wi-Fi solutions, announced today that Comba Network System Co., Ltd, a global leading solutions of wireless and information communications systems, has selected Celeno's Wi-Fi chipset to power their new mobile broadband router products.

The new mobile router solution, based on Celeno's high performance Wi-Fi chips and advanced Wi-Fi software technology, will provide broadband access to the home through the mobile network. Comba will deliver the best of breed products for premium 5G markets. The new generation of 5G routers will provide a reliable, high quality internet connection to Wi-Fi client devices in the home where copper, cable or fiber broadband access is not available. Users will enjoy fast, stable Wi-Fi in their home network that will enable high user experience for demanding applications such as video consumption, VR, gaming traffic, etc.

According to a recent report by International Data Corporation, the total 5G router/gateway market is forecasted to grow from approximately $979.3 million in 2019 to just under $3.0 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%.

"We are happy to expand our Wi-Fi solutions to new markets and applications. Our chipset solutions will provide superb Wi-Fi connectivity to 5G home routers and gateways worldwide. Whether it's at home, the office, or a coffee shop, we rely on Wi-Fi for a reliable connection for daily activities like internet access, large data transfers and playing online games," says Ronen Peleg, VP Sales and Business Development at Celeno. "The new solution will enhance Comba Network's mobile router performance. 5G subscribers will be able take advantage of faster and higher capacity broadband packages and enjoy top speed connectivity."

"With the growing 5G deployment, mobile data has become an important source for internet connection. Mobile routers can use mobile data to share internet connections and provide high data rates, using advanced Wi-Fi solutions for home network connectivity", says Gong He, Product Line Director at Comba Network System Co., Ltd. "We are delighted to integrate Celeno's advanced Wi-Fi technology in our 5G gateway and router solutions to enable end users to enjoy the benefits of the new standard for fast, stable and reliable internet connection for home applications such as distribution of 4K video, gaming and multi gigabit wireless networks in crowded environments."

Comba's CP2600-IP, A30 is a high-performance indoor CPE that supports 5G NR Sub-6G wireless access. It operates on 5G NR bands from 2496MHz to 3800 MHz, providing gigabit peak down-link user throughput.

The CP2600-IP, A30 CPE supports both the 5G NR NSA and SA architectures, enabling mobile operators to roll out 5G networks and quickly deliver Fiber-like fixed wireless access (FWA) services. It fully complies with 3GPP requirements and supports advanced 5G NR radio functions such as 4x4 MIMO, CA (carrier aggregation) and downlink 256QAM. It also has a built-in Wi-Fi router that complies with the latest 802.11 standards.

The Comba 5G NR CPE family supports remote configuration and management via Comba NMS (Network Management System) or the carrier's ACS (Automatic Configuration Server).

About Celeno

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets and edge software to deliver smart, innovative Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial solutions. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with global presence and offices. For more information, visit www.celeno.com.

About Comba

Comba Network is a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including wireless access, wireless enhancement and subsystems to its global customer.

