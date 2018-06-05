ComDoc Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ComDoc, a Xerox Company, and leading document solutions partner announced it is moving its corporate headquarters to a new, larger campus in North Canton, OH to accommodate continued business growth.

ComDoc

"As you can imagine, our team is incredibly excited for today's groundbreaking as it represents another significant milestone in our storied, 63-year history," said Gordy Opitz, Chief Executive Officer and President of ComDoc at the groundbreaking ceremony on Wed., May 30, 2018. "Today, we have four operating entities in four locations in the Akron/Canton area: the ComDoc Distribution Center and the ComDoc National Parts Reclamation Center, both located in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, and the ComDoc Akron Sales Office and the current ComDoc Corporate Headquarters, both located in Uniontown, OH. We are now bringing all of those locations under one roof, we'll have 285 employees in this location, and it's the first time in 40 years that we'll be able to do that. It'll be wonderful to have a first-class facility where we can utilize our resources and be together to make one plus one equal three."

The new corporate headquarters will be located at 8247 Pittsburg Avenue NW, North Canton, OH 44720 on a 12-acre parcel of property that was previously the location of the Rohrer Family Farm. Set to be completed in the spring of 2019, the new facility will contain approximately 107,500 square feet of total space, including 32,500 square feet of office space and 75,000 square feet of warehouse space.

"We'd like to thank Industrial Commercial Properties, Global Imaging Systems Corporate Real Estate team, Jackson Township Trustees, the City of Canton and everyone else involved for their openness and efforts in helping us get here; I know there was a lot of work and planning behind the scenes," said Opitz.

ComDoc will leverage the new campus and combined locations to accelerate business growth via internal operational efficiencies and economies of scale that will afford increased cost savings. Upgrades within the new facility will provide ComDoc with plenty of space which will allow for improvements to the ComDoc Customer Care Center, one of the first of its kind in the industry, a demo floor that features the latest and greatest Xerox devices, and a workspace that will facilitate internal and external communication and collaboration.

