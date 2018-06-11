Featuring curated music content -- in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment -- this experience will produce audio from all directions (as opposed to conventional two-channel audio) for the most exciting and immersive music experience ever. For example, the Multi-Dimensional Music Experience will enable visitors to be surrounded by music – they may even feel like they are on the stage with the musicians, with the lead singer in front of them, the drum set behind them, and the guitar player to their side.

Sony Music artists' tracks to be heard over the course of the five-weeks the Multi-Dimensional Music Experience is exhibited include Khalid, Noah Cyrus, The Accidentals, Olivia Noelle and Tinashe.

"With the Multi-Dimensional Music Experience, you can experience a new era of music. The exhibit will be a celebration of Sony's innovative technologies and a sampling from its talented repertoire of music artists," said Steven Fuld, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Sony Corporation of America. "Showcasing both in one exhibit will be the ultimate gift to all Sony enthusiasts."

But don't just take our word for it. Stop by Sony Square NYC and HEAR for yourself!

Sony Square NYC is located at 25 Madison Avenue and is open to the public Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.sony.com/square-nyc/.

About Sony Square NYC

Sony Square NYC is an interactive showroom for the latest in Sony entertainment and technology. Located in the Company's New York City headquarters at 25 Madison Avenue, the facility offers visitors the chance to check out select new Sony technologies and products, some of which are still in the prototype stage. The showroom changes every six to eight weeks, providing visitors with new, immersive experiences to enjoy all year round.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/come-explore-the-future-of-sound-at-sony-300664051.html

SOURCE Sony Square NYC