Come to EWTN's 2018 Family Celebration in Jacksonville, Fla.

Hear talks by Fr. Mitch Pacwa, Johnnette Benkovic, and Chris Stefanick. Ask questions of EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw, EWTN President & COO Doug Keck, Fr. Joseph and Fr. Mark who will be on stage for the much-loved Family Talk -- and be part of a studio audience for a recording of a special "EWTN Family Celebration Live Show."

"From the very beginning, meeting EWTN viewers from all over the world and answering their questions during our Family Talk quickly became one of the highlights of our Celebration – both for viewers and for those of us on stage," Warsaw said. "This Celebration is our way of saying thank you to our EWTN family for their love and support."

The headlining talks are only the beginning. Guests will also have plenty of opportunity for Adoration and Confession, to celebrate Mass with Bishop Felipe J. Estévez of the Diocese of St. Augustine and EWTN's Friars, and to meet EWTN hosts and authors while browsing the EWTN Religious Catalogue shop.

Plus, there will be activities for children in the Kid's Corner. EWTN Radio will broadcast live on-site throughout the weekend and staff from the National Catholic Register will be on hand to answer questions. Attendees will even have an opportunity to join EWTN in its mission of evangelization by becoming an EWTN Media Missionary!

It's a feast for the mind, the heart, and the spirit! For more information, please go to our website: http://www.ewtn.com/familycelebration/.

We look forward to seeing you there!

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 37th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 275 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; the largest Catholic website in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

