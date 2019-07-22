Comedian Muffy Performed in a Florida Federal Prison on July 11, 2019

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedian Muffy gave a one-hour performance on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman, outside of Orlando, Florida, for 142 incarcerated individuals. The Coleman Federal Correctional Complex is a part of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. She is speaking professionally at the Iowa State Association of Counties on January 15, 2020. Prior to this, she performed in a women's prison in Iowa. Video clips of this performance and testimonials following the performance can be viewed on her website, https://comedianmuffy.com. She is also speaking professionally at the Iowa State Association of Counties on Jan. 15, 2020.

Comedian Muffy

Comedian Muffy's Inspirational Comedy is based on her book, "26 Life Lessons: Advice For Today's Youth and Adults." She gave each incarcerated person a copy of her book after her performances. Comedian Muffy lives in New Jersey. She has been working with prisons across the United States to schedule performances, she will perform clean comedy in any U.S. women's or men's prison.

Comedian Muffy, aka Laura J. Steele, began her comedy career began in 2017, and she has performed at the Comic Strip, Dangerfield's Comedy Club, The Broadway Comedy Club all in New York City and QXT in Newark, New Jersey, however, she is the proudest of her Inspirational Comedy performances for the incarcerated. In addition to Florida on Dec. 27, 2018, she performed for 600 incarcerated persons and staff in Iowa. Please view the testimonial videos following these performances from Warden Cheryl Dahm at www.comedianmuffy.com.

If you have any questions, please contact Comedian Muffy at telephone number 908-875-0036 or email address: comdianmuffy@gmail.com.

