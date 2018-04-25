Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media

Earwolf introduces two new shows:

• Actor and comedian Paul Scheer ("Veep") is known for picking apart bad movies in clinical detail on his podcast "How Did This Get Made?" But on "Unspooled," his new collaboration with film critic Amy Nicholson ("The Canon"), he's turning his focus to good movies – specifically the American Film Institute's list of the 100 greatest movies of all time. What made these movies so special in the first place? How do they hold up in 2018? In this show launching May 17, Paul and Amy dissect iconic scenes, talk to artists and filmmakers about the influence of these films and give listeners a free education in classic cinema.

• On "Obscure," coming June 8, actor and comedian Michael Ian Black ("Wet Hot American Summer," "Another Period") reads every line of the classic Thomas Hardy novel "Jude the Obscure," adding his own commentary. Each week he'll be joined by special guests, including comedian Mike Birbiglia and other famous friends.

Both shows will be available on all platforms where listeners access podcasts.

Stitcher adds an original program to its fast-growing roster:

• Allison Raskin ("Just Between Us," "I Hate Everyone But You") makes her podcast debut with the comedic soap opera "Gossip" on June 14. The show follows three unlikely female friends as they meet each week to drink coffee and share the latest gossip floating around their not-so-traditional suburban town, Golden Acres. Joining Raskin are Amanda Perez ("Don Jon"), Beth Littleford ("The Daily Show," "Crazy, Stupid, Love"), Lilan Bowden ("Andi Mack") and Victoria Rowell ("The Young and The Restless," "Dumb & Dumber"). Matt Sadeghian, Jenny Radelet and Chris Bannon will executive produce.

Stitcher will release the entire first season of "Gossip" to its Premium subscribers on launch day, and will roll out episodes on a weekly basis on all other platforms where listeners access podcasts.

Stitcher Premium introduces several new titles this spring, available exclusively to subscribers:

• With "Threedom," hosts Scott Aukerman ("Comedy Bang! Bang!"), Lauren Lapkus ("Orange is the New Black," "With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus") and Paul F. Tompkins ("Spontaneanation") depart from their regular show formats to collaborate on something entirely new. Inspired by their conversations while on tour, the improv stars get together to discuss one another, the world and everything in between. New episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Stitcher Premium and will be available on all platforms in fall 2018.

• With "John Levenstein's Retirement Party," writer, actor and producer John Levenstein ("Arrested Development," "Silicon Valley") draws from his career in show business to offer listeners personal stories from the writers' room and advice on a variety of topics, including health and financial tips, dream real estate destinations, how to settle feuds and more. The 10-episode season, launching May 9, will be co-hosted by actress and writer Mary Kobayashi and features guests including Karen Kilgariff ("My Favorite Murder"), Nick Kroll ("Kroll Show") and Jill Soloway ("Transparent").

• "Lost & Found," hosted by Matt McConkey ("Homophilia") and premiering May 23, will feature intimate conversations with prominent comedians, writers and actors affected by the adoption experience.

