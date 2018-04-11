Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Comerica Bank also will help shred hunger at the event. The North Texas Food Bank will be on-site to collect cash donations, as well as nonperishable food items. The first 500 guests to donate to the North Texas Food Bank will receive a complimentary gift.

"Our longtime partnership with Iron Mountain, the North Texas Food Bank and KDFW-FOX 4 continuously allows us to help reduce fraud and identity theft in North Texas, while preserving the environment and fighting hunger," said Texas Market President Peter Sefzik. "At Comerica Bank, we take pride in investing in the communities we serve, and work to raise expectations of what a bank can be by offering free community events like Shred Day DFW."

The public is invited to bring an unlimited amount of paper documents, personal or business, to be securely destroyed and recycled -- there will be a special lane to accommodate large loads. A complete list of guidelines for Shred Day and event information can be found by visiting www.comerica.com/ShredDayDFW.

Since 2011, Shred Day DFW has collected more than 2.3 million pounds of paper for recycling and provided more than 284,000 meals for DFW area residents through Comerica's Shred Day partnership with the North Texas Food Bank.

Comerica Shred Day, also held in the Detroit, Houston and Phoenix markets, has played an integral role in the bank's corporate sustainability initiative.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics. Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Business Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $71.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2017.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-iron-mountain-partner-to-host-shred-day-dfw-on-april-28-300628233.html

