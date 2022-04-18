Comfort is King! How Plush for Life is Shaping the Industry

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that comfort reigns supreme when it comes to apparel. In a world where most people are working from home, comfort has become one of the most important factors when it comes to everyday clothing choices. Plush For Life is leading the charge in making sure that comfort is king, or, in this case, queen. Started by three busy moms who may as well be known as the Queens of Comfort, Plush for Life is changing the way we think about clothes and fashion with their line of ultra-comfortable loungewear. From lounge pants and hoodies to robes and slippers, Plush for Life has something for everyone who wants to stay comfortable all day long.

What makes Plush for Life so special is the attention to detail that goes into every design. From the fabric to the fit, each piece of clothing is made to be as comfortable as possible. Whether you're relaxing at home or running errands, you'll love the way you look and feel in Plush for Life clothing. With a wide range of styles and colors to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect piece of Made in America clothing for your lifestyle.

In today's work-from-home world, the classic business suit is sitting on the back burner while athleisure wear takes center stage. Men and women value comfort more than anything, which is where Plush for Life steps in. With a line of accessories that include the softest, convertible tote bag/blanket/nap sack all in one, a variety of plush hoodies in different colors and styles, an assortment of plush shorts and lounge pants, and finally, the softest robes and rompers you'll find, Plush for Life has what it takes to shape the loungewear industry for good.

Every piece of clothing and accessory that you'll find at Plush for Life was created with the comfort of you, your home, and your family in mind. For the busy mom trying to live New York's fast-paced lifestyle, the Fuchsia Plush Robe is a go-to at the end of a long day. For the military wife working from home, you'll love the Camo Print Plush Hoodie. At Plush for Life, there's something for everyone. You can shop online today by visiting PlushForLife.com.

About Plush for Life

Plush for Life was established in February of 2021 by three busy moms who were in the pursuit of all things comfortable, casual, and fun. They craved a plusher lifestyle, which is why they choose only incredibly soft fabrics and fun prints for you, your home, and everyone in between. These moms value being comfy, cozy, and living a plush life above all else.

Plush For Life has ultra-comfortable apparel for every season. To shop the complete collection offered by these Queens of Comfort, visit Plush for Life online at www.PlushForLife.com today, and take advantage of free shipping on all orders over $100.

Contact:

Debbie Mingrino

[email protected]

(516) 697-1237

SOURCE Plush for Life