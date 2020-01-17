Comic Book Studio Legacy League Productions Announce Interactive Experience During US Largest Independent Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With just one week to go until Sundance 2020 officially begins, a visible transformation of Park City's Main Street and adjacent common areas have been brimming with all the pomp and circumstance one would expect from the country's largest independent film festival, the Sundance Film Festival! How big? Last year exceeded 120,000 attendees, 1300 accredited members of the press and 2000+ dedicated volunteers who all contributed in making Sundance an entertainment oasis for industry professionals.

The 10-day, celebrity infused annual competition, features a multifarious lineup of movie premiers, film panels and invitation-only events that dominate the social calendars of festival attendees. This year one of the most anticipated festival events will be the Superhero Interactive Experience produced by independent comic book studio Legacy League Productions and its executive board members Keishia McLeod and Lawrence White.

Since 2017 Legacy League Productions, and the creative superstars behind it, have tirelessly worked through the challenges of developing a new brand of comic book heroes while simultaneously bringing to market a modern design of interactive experiences that cater to a wide range of audiences from all over the world. "Our series lets comic book readers join a collective adventure." Lawrence White, Director of Creative Development said. "Have you ever wondered what your life would look like as a comic book? We did too and now we have the chance to show you!"

Keishia McLeod, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy League Productions, added, "Having the opportunity to present the Superhero Interactive Experience at the Festival is such an amazing achievement for us. The past 15 months of long nights and meticulous planning have all come together in a big beautiful package called Sundance!" McLeod went on to say that interactive experiences are just one of the many multimedia applications she and White have started to curate. The entrepreneurial partners greenlit a half dozen beta platforms that focus on producing artist content for mainstream distribution outlets, a seamless integration to large conglomerates like Netflix and Amazon. A genius move to collapse the timeframe and relationship gap between content created by the average comic book enthusiasts and viable networks that can monetize the "new" series of superhero.

Event: Superhero Interactive Experience

Date: January 27th, 2020

Time: 10:00am

RSVP: hello@legacyleagueproductions.com



