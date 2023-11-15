Command Brand appoints Kristin Chenoweth as Holiday Partner in Cheer

News provided by

3M Company

15 Nov, 2023, 10:10 ET

Consumers can enter for a chance to win $25,000 and the ultimate Command Brand Holiday Prize Package

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Command™ Brand has partnered with actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth to kick off a nationwide call for nominations to celebrate the merrymakers in their lives. Just in time for the holiday season, consumers can share a bit of magic by nominating the person in their life who goes the extra mile to deliver and spread cheer to others. One lucky winner will receive $25,000, a $1,000 gift card for holiday decor and a Command Brand Holiday Product Package – fit with everything needed to hang holiday decorations on walls, doors, windows, mantles, and more.

"During the holiday season, people want to feel like they're living in a magical holiday movie -- and they should," said Chenoweth. "Twinkling lights and tons of decoration or your favorite songs and mugs of warm cocoa – however you celebrate, it should be filled with joy and whimsical moments. I am thrilled to partner with Command Brand as their Partner in Cheer and to help bring a little extra sparkle into the life of a very special merrymaker."

Command Brand provides endless ways to hang, hook, display and decorate during the holidays – with products that don't require tools, hold strongly and remove cleanly with no holes or sticky residue left behind when the holidays are over. The brand knows the holidays are more joyful when people can decorate with ease, not worry about damage and focus on the things that really matter during the season.

"People love to go big during the holiday season decorating inside and out but don't want to worry about how they get it done or any potential eyesores left behind when the decorations come down," said Tate Galvin, vice president, Home Improvement, for 3M.

"Command Brand gives consumers the freedom to explore new ways to express their love for all of the holidays and decorating moments this season," Galvin said. "No matter how big and bold you go, our products are engineered to go up and come down damage-free."

To go all out this holiday season, Command Brand shares these essential products:

  • Command™ Outdoor Hooks perfect for hanging wreaths, signs, or other decorations (weighing up to 5 pounds) on a variety of smooth outdoor surfaces, such as doors, siding or trim.
  • Command™ Outdoor Light Clips brighten up the interiors and exteriors of your spaces without damaging your walls and surfaces.
  • Command™ Clear Hooks clear hooks help your décor be the star; they blend seamlessly into wherever you choose to hang. Like all Command™ Products, they come off cleanly when the holidays are over, leaving no holes, marks or sticky residue, allowing you to hang all of your favorite decorations with no worries.
  • Command™ Hooks made to match your individual holiday style helping you hang it all; from stockings, to décor, to wreaths and more.
  • Command™ Cord Bundlers help hang garland to your mantle or mitigate tangled cords behind your Christmas trees without damaging your walls and surfaces.

Chenoweth, Command Brand's Partner in Cheer, is an Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer known for spreading joy through her holiday performances, Christmas albums and her warm and jovial spirit. She is currently in rehearsals for her next Broadway show, "Queen of Versailles", set to premiere in 2025. She is also rehearsing for her upcoming holiday concerts across the country this holiday season.

To nominate someone who always makes the holidays magical for others, follow and comment on Command's pinned post on Instagram.com/Command and tag that merrymaker in your life deserves the chance to win. To learn more about the sweepstakes, check out command.com/holidaymagic. For more information about Command Brand products, please visit Command.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest as @Command.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ NE & AL and 21+ in MS). Void where prohibited by law. Enter from 08:00:00 a.m. CT on 11/8/23 & ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CT on 11/29/23. LIMIT 1 ENTRY PER PERSON. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Subject to the Official Rules. Sponsor: Command™ Brand, 3M, St. Paul, MN 55144. Official Rules available at command.com/holidaymagic.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) Believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

SOURCE 3M Company

