Commerce Street Peak Advisors Earns Fiduciary Excellence Certification

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commerce Street Peak Advisors, an affiliate of Commerce Street Holdings, LLC in Dallas, Texas, is honored to announce its certification from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC (CEFEX). This certification is only granted by CEFEX to firms that demonstrate adherence to fiduciary best practices. It is a hallmark accomplishment for Commerce Street Peak Advisors as it signifies conformity to a recognized global standard of fiduciary excellence.

Commerce Street Peak Advisors was subject to a rigorous, multi-month audit and certification process guided by the "Prudent Practices® for Investment Advisors," an industry-recognized handbook that is grounded in law, regulation and professional best practices.

"CEFEX is pleased to add Commerce Street Peak Advisors to an elite group of investment advisors who have demonstrated adherence to professional practices that define a standard of fiduciary excellence," said CEFEX Managing Director Carlos Panksep. "They have earned the right to use the CEFEX Mark which indicates the firm's established practices are aligned with investors' interests and worthy of trust and confidence."

Dory Wiley, President and CEO of Commerce Street Holdings, LLC said, "Receiving the CEFEX certification further demonstrates our commitment to provide quality retirement solutions to our clients and their employees."

Commerce Street Peak Advisors received the Investment Advisor Certification. Specifically, it is a Registered Investment Advisor which provides 3(21) Investment Adviser or 3(38) Investment Manager services to ERISA based 401(k), 403(b) and 457 plans. Commerce Street Peak Advisors' certification is registered and can be viewed at www.cefex.org.

CEFEX certification standards are substantiated by legislation, case law and regulatory opinion letters from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, the Uniform Prudent Investor Act (UPIA), the Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act (UPMIFA) and the Uniform Management of Public Employee Retirement Systems Act (UMPERSA) in the U.S. A full copy of the standard can be downloaded from CEFEX at www.cefex.org and a summary can be viewed by clicking on Commerce Street Peak Advisor's online CEFEX certificate.

For more information about Commerce Street Peak Advisors, please visit us at https://www.commercestreetcapital.com/root/commercestreet/peak-advisors.asp.

About Commerce Street Peak Advisors ("CSPA")

Commerce Street Peak Advisors' mission is to provide quality retirement plan solutions for our clients and their employees. CSPA provides comprehensive and cost-effective solutions for 401(k), 402(b) and 457 plans offering a full range of service providing: low cost, professionally managed risk-based portfolios; lower management fees; assistance in creating investment policy statements; participant education; and fully bundled services.

Commerce Street Peak Advisors is a division of Commerce Street Investment Advisor, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and is affiliated with Commerce Street Capital, LLC, a FINRA-member broker dealer. Commerce Street Investment Advisor, LLC and Commerce Street Capital, LLC are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Commerce Street Holdings, LLC.

About CEFEX®:

CEFEX®, Centre for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC, a Fi360® company, is an independent certification organization. CEFEX works closely with industry experts to provide comprehensive assessment programs to improve the fiduciary practices of investment stewards, advisors, recordkeepers, administrators and managers. CEFEX is based in Pittsburgh, PA. Learn more at www.cefex.org via Twitter or on LinkedIn.

