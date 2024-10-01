CommerceNext Announces Two New Senior Hires: Jennifer Marlo as Head of Content and Kim Mancuso Telford as Executive Vice President

CommerceNext, the leading community, event series and conference for retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, is excited to announce the appointment of two seasoned professionals to its senior leadership team. Jennifer Marlo is joining as Head of Content and Kim Mancuso Telford is stepping into the role of Executive Vice President.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommerceNext, the leading community, event series and conference for retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, is excited to announce the appointment of two seasoned professionals to its senior leadership team. Jennifer Marlo is joining as Head of Content and Kim Mancuso Telford is stepping into the role of Executive Vice President.

Jennifer Marlo brings with her a wealth of experience in content strategy, development and leadership, making her the ideal person to spearhead CommerceNext's content initiatives. Most recently, Marlo was Head of Content & Programming at Ascendant Network. With over a decade of experience in producing high-impact content for digital marketing, ecommerce and technology professionals, Marlo's addition reflects CommerceNext's commitment to delivering valuable and actionable insights to its community. She will oversee the content direction for all events, working closely with the CommerceNext Board of Advisors, ensuring CommerceNext content is relevant, timely and valuable.

"With Marlo's expertise in content development and Telford's leadership in operations and business development, CommerceNext is well-positioned to continue delivering groundbreaking insights and exceptional events for retail and ecommerce leaders." Post this

"I am thrilled to join the CommerceNext team," said Marlo. "I look forward to enhancing the content strategy to engage, educate and inspire the growing community of retail marketers, digital commerce and technology professionals."

Kim Mancuso Telford, an accomplished leader in event management, will assume the role of Executive Vice President. Telford's background includes serving as the General Manager of NY Now and, before that, VP, Sales and Client Success at Shoptalk. Telford's extensive background in driving operational growth and delivering best-in-class events will be pivotal as CommerceNext continues to expand its portfolio of conferences, exec retreats and networking opportunities. Her leadership will focus on scaling operations and creating more value-driven experiences for CommerceNext's participants and partners.

"I am excited to help CommerceNext evolve and grow as a key player in the ecommerce and retail ecosystem," said Mancuso. "I look forward to working with the talented team to build on the company's success and bring new opportunities to the community."

"These key appointments mark the beginning of a new chapter of growth and innovation at CommerceNext," said CommerceNext co-founders Veronika Sonsev, Scott Silverman and Allan Dick. "With Marlo's expertise in content development and Telford's leadership in operations and business development, CommerceNext is well-positioned to continue delivering groundbreaking insights and exceptional events for retail and ecommerce leaders."

About CommerceNext:

CommerceNext is a community, event series and conference for marketing, ecommerce and technology leaders at retail and direct-to-consumer brands. In addition to the annual CommerceNext Growth Show, CommerceNext produces and hosts two executive retreats, regional networking events, podcasts, webinars, industry research, an executive dinner series and an online community. CommerceNext is part of CloserStillMedia, which owns the largest global ecommerce events portfolio, including Ecommerce Expo UK, E Show Madrid, E Show Barcelona and Ecommerce Expo Asia. To learn more, visit https://commercenext.com/.

Media Contact

Scott Silverman, CommerceNext, 1 (202) 281-9882, [email protected], www.commercenext.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CommerceNext