commercetools Co-Founds DEI Advisory Board with Insight Partners to Drive Equity Across its Ecosystem

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the global leader in composable commerce, today announced the launch of its DEI Advisory Board with international software investor, Insight Partners. The Board will provide strategic guidance and help launch public good initiatives throughout Insight Partners' portfolio companies, and drive meaningful change across the ecosystem and the global communities it serves.

"Sustained diversity and inclusion within the workplace requires continuous investment in equity and knowledge sharing. This is why we are thrilled to co-found the Board with Insight Partners. Not only does it underscore commercetools' commitment to our internal community, but also our commitment to helping build a more equitable future that fosters true belonging across the tech ecosystem," said Rabea Tamm, Senior Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at commercetools.

The DEI Advisory Board's mission is to break down barriers to success by actively sharing best practices, successful strategies, and a variety of resources, increasing the impact of efforts towards equity. Core areas of focus include:

Establish an Employee Resource Group support system that helps identify, assess, and solve challenges in members' ERG programs

For more on related ESG commitments from commercetools, please visit here .

