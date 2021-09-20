Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Segmentation by Market Landscape and Geography | Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Sep 20, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 10.03 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the commercial aircraft seating market to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 24%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing demand for luxury air travel and rising procurement of new generation aircraft will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the delays in aircraft deliveries and order cancellations will hamper the market growth.
Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Aircraft Seating Market is segmented as below:
- Market Landscape
- Economy Class
- Business Class
- Premium Economy Class
- First Class
- Type
- Narrowbody
- Widebody
- Regional Aircraft
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.a., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, and Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial aircraft seating market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Commercial Aircraft Seating Market size
- Commercial Aircraft Seating Market trends
- Commercial Aircraft Seating Market industry analysis
Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft seating market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial aircraft seating market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial aircraft seating market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft seating market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Cabin class
- Market segments
- Comparison by Cabin class
- Economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Business class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Premium economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- First class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Cabin class
Market Segmentation by Aircraft type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Aircraft type
- Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Widebody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Aircraft type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adient Plc
- Airbus SE
- Autoflug GmbH
- Aviointeriors S.p.A.
- Geven S.p.a.
- Ipeco Holdings Ltd.
- JAMCO Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Safran SA
- Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
