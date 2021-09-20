Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Segmentation by Market Landscape and Geography | Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Download Free Sample Report

The growing demand for luxury air travel and rising procurement of new generation aircraft will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the delays in aircraft deliveries and order cancellations will hamper the market growth.

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market is segmented as below:

Market Landscape

Economy Class



Business Class



Premium Economy Class



First Class

Type

Narrowbody



Widebody



Regional Aircraft

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.a., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, and Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial aircraft seating market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market size

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market trends

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market industry analysis

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft seating market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial aircraft seating market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial aircraft seating market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft seating market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Cabin class

Market segments

Comparison by Cabin class

Economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Business class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Premium economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

First class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Cabin class

Market Segmentation by Aircraft type

Market segments

Comparison by Aircraft type

Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Widebody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Aircraft type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adient Plc

Airbus SE

Autoflug GmbH

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Geven S.p.a.

Ipeco Holdings Ltd.

JAMCO Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

