Commercial Drone-in-a-Box Companies Competitive Intelligence Report 2018

This research service includes information about drone-in-a-box manufacturers, their product or products, and product capabilities.

As the use of commercial drones grows, there will be an increase in the desire for autonomous operations. This is due to the fact that commercial drones are often used to accomplish dull, dangerous, dirty, or different missions rather than subject humans to these types of activities.

As drone use rises, so will the requirement to control as many as possible without human intervention, because the human cost is the highest. Sensor, communications, hardware, and software technologies have advanced to the point that innovative companies can offer semi- or fully autonomous vehicles that can be automatically launched and recovered to base stations or enclosures.

These solutions are often referred to as drone-in-a-box because structures are required to recharge, protect, or recharge and protect drones between mission legs or between different missions. This research service lists the competitors in the drone-in-a-box market and evaluates their current businesses.



Competitive information includes:

A short history of the drone-in-a-box market

A short discussion of the drone-in-a-box market landscape

Existing company partnerships

Known product deployments

Significant venture capital investments

A list of growth opportunities describing where competitors should be focusing their attention to achieve or maintain growth

Key Issues Addressed:

Which companies are manufacturing drone-in-a-box solutions?

Which products utilize proprietary drones and which are drone agnostic?

Which products utilize drone enclosures and which are just recharging pads?

Does the solution recharge drone batteries or does it swap drone batteries?

Are drone batteries charged by contact or by induction?

Key Conclusion:



This research service also provides a heat map assessment to determine which companies are best positioned to be the top market competitors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview



3. Drone-In-A-Box Company Profiles



4. Drone-In-A-Box Competitor Heat Map



5. Drone-In-A-Box Market Challenges And Trends



6. Growth Opportunities



7. Conclusions



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s2895l/commercial?w=5





