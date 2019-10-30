Commercial High-Speed Hand Dryer Market Report 2019 - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial High-Speed Hand Dryer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial high-speed hand dryer market is currently witnessing intense competition among key players. The rapidly changing market dynamics in terms of product innovation and advancement is acting as a catalyst to intensify the competition. Consumers have a higher number of choices concerning product availability. The present scenario is driving vendors to change and redefine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence.



The growing demand for commercial high-speed hand dryers can be attributed to the increasing urbanization, the improvement in living standards, and the availability of innovative hand dryers, including sensor-based ones. In terms of revenue, the market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Developed markets such as Europe and North America are witnessing high replacement demand. Hence, the increase in replacement demand provides vast opportunities for vendors.



Commercial High-speed Hand Dryer Market: Segmentation



Rapid technological innovations and changing dynamics are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. As the market is open to innovation, jet air dryers have observed major technological advancements, which have increased their adoption in commercial applications. Jet air dryers offer increased product efficiency; hence Europe and North America are witnessing high adoption of these products. Although they are growing at an impressive rate, hot dryers are likely to maintain their dominance during the forecast period as they are the most cost-effective.



Hand dryers are mainly sold through dealer distribution channels and retail stores such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, electronic stores. However, online stores are increasing gradually. The growth in online sales is set to increase by over 10% YOY during the forecast period. The primary reason for this is online stores offer more options to choose from than retail stores. Some vendors offer YouTube videos (video tutorials) and help beginners to get knowledge about the application and make them aware of these products. Besides, prices offered on the internet are lower than retail stores because of the discount offered by vendors to promote their products.



Although the hands-under dryer is the most preferred hot air product, the segment is witnessing several technological advances, and the product is increasingly getting replaced with high-speed hands-under jet dryers. Innovation holds the key to success, and thus, manufacturers have been launching new products, including automatic sensor-based ones.



The hospitality sector is one of the largest end-use application industries in the market. The rise in the hotel business and hospitality industries, and the growing trend of traveling can be attributed to the high adoption of high-speed hand dryers in the industry. The rise of commercial construction, including airport modernization, is a significant factor for market growth.



However, the application is not only confined to commercial construction spaces, but the growing demand from rail transportation also continues to offer new business opportunities for vendors, especially in metropolitan cities. The demand for long-distance rail transport has already grown and is expected to grow as the high-speed rail network continues to develop worldwide, especially Asia.



Commercial High-speed Hand dryer Market: Geography



Europe was the largest market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growing popularity and increased adoption of hand dryers in regional markets such as Germany and the UK is one of the major factors for high shares of the market. The development of advanced commercial infrastructure is driving the APAC market. However, the market is likely to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. A major factor driving the market is the rise of the tourism industry, which is increasing the importance of hygiene among tourists.



Key Vendor Analysis



Major players largely dominate the market. However, small vendors are offering products with generic specifications at relatively lower prices. Besides, the market showcases flexible behavior in terms of the adoption of innovative products. This creates a major challenge for low-scale players as they have limited resources to invest in research and development.



The adoption rate of innovative commercial products has increased among end-users worldwide. It is also fueled by the growing emphasis on sustainable and smart infrastructure development such as infrastructure 4.0 along with IoT. Intensifying competition among market players has led to the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Operation Type

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Application

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.2.1 Economic Development

7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.2.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Inclination Towards Eco-friendly Technology

8.1.2 Ongoing Product Innovations

8.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Hand Dryers

8.1.4 One-time Investment

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Concerns over Noise Levels

8.2.2 Rising Health Concerns

8.2.3 Frequent Launches Reducing Product Stability

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Savings on Energy Consumption

8.3.2 Enhanced Focus on Hygiene Maintenance

8.3.3 Partnerships with Hospitality Sector

8.3.4 Emphasis on Infrastructure 4.0



9 Value Chain

9.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Raw Material Suppliers

9.2.3 Manufacturers

9.2.4 Distributors/Dealers

9.2.5 Retailers

9.2.6 End-users



10 Commercial High-Speed Hand Dryer Market

10.1 Market Overview

10.1.1 Historical Data 2016-2017

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.1.3 Market by Geography - Revenue & Unit Shipments

10.2 Five Forces Analysis



11 By Product

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Hot Air Hand Dryer

11.4 Jet Air Hand Dryers



12 By Operation Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Hands-under Dryers

12.4 Hands-in Dryers



13 Market By Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Hospitality

13.4 Commercial Spaces

13.5 Healthcare

13.6 Corporate Spaces



14 By Distribution Channels

14.1 Market Overview

14.1.1 Manufacture, Production, & Distribution

14.1.2 Distribution through Retail Stores

14.1.3 Distribution through Online Websites



15 By Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview



16 Europe



17 APAC



18 North America



19 Middle-East & Africa



20 Latin America



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 Excel Dryer

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Excel Dryer in Commercial High-speed Hand Dryer Market

22.1.3 Major Products Offerings

22.1.4 Key Strengths

22.1.5 Key Strategy

22.1.6 Key Opportunities

22.2 Mitsubishi Electric

22.3 Mediclinics S.A.

22.4 TOTO

22.5 World Dryer (Rexnord)



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 AIKE

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Key Strengths

23.2 ASI Group

23.3 Askon Hygiene Products

23.4 Bobrick

23.5 Bradley Corporation

23.6 Comac Corporation

23.7 DIHOUR

23.8 Dyson

23.9 Electrostar

23.1 Hokwang Industries

23.11 JVD SAS

23.12 Jaguar Group

23.13 Jieda Electrical Appliances

23.14 Metlam Australia

23.15 Palmer Fixture

23.16 SPL

23.17 Stiebel Eltron



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3z1vt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

