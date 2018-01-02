Commercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, January 2, 2018, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC") declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 16, 2018. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2018. This cash dividend reflects CMC's 213th consecutive quarterly dividend.

