Commercial Metals Company Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Per Share Of $0.31

As a result of the August 31, 2017 sale of CMC Cometals, the results of this division have been reflected as discontinued operations for all reported periods.

The Company's liquidity position at November 30, 2017 remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents of $130.2 million and availability under the Company's credit and accounts receivables sales facilities of approximately $617.5 million. The Company regularly evaluates the use of its cash in efforts to maximize total shareholder return, including debt repayment, capital deployment, share repurchases and dividends.

Barbara Smith, President and CEO, commented, "We delivered strong financial results during our first fiscal quarter of 2018. In both the Americas Mills and International Mill segments, demand from the construction sector remained robust, which resulted in very good earnings. In fact, the Polish operations recorded the highest quarterly profits since 2008. The America's Recycling segment also had the highest quarterly results since 2012 supported by rising non-ferrous pricing and a continued strong demand for ferrous material."

On January 2, 2018, the board of directors of CMC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for shareholders of record on January 16, 2018. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2018.

Business Segments-Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Review

Our Americas Recycling segment recorded adjusted operating profit of $9.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to an adjusted operating loss of $5.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The improvement in adjusted operating profit compared to the same period in fiscal 2017 was primarily the result of strong volumes and non-ferrous prices which rose during the quarter. Shipment volumes in comparison to the same period of the prior fiscal year increased by 44% as a result of higher domestic steel manufacturing utilization rates and the impact of the acquisition of yards completed during fiscal 2017.

Our Americas Mills segment recorded adjusted operating profit of $40.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to adjusted operating profit of $36.9 million for the corresponding period in fiscal 2017. We had a strong shipping quarter as non-residential construction activity remains high. While metal margins were relatively flat in comparison to the same period in the prior fiscal year, they increased for the second consecutive fiscal quarter and were $14 per ton higher than the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Our Americas Fabrication segment recorded an adjusted operating loss of $4.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to adjusted operating profit of $6.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The average selling price for the Americas Fabrication segment was similar to the same period of fiscal year 2017; however, raw material rebar prices have increased resulting in the losses suffered during the recent quarters. We are experiencing strong bidding activity for fabrication work, but strong competitive pressures and the availability of low cost import material have not provided a market dynamic for the increased raw material costs to be passed on to customers in the form of increased selling prices.

Our International Mill segment in Poland recorded adjusted operating profit of $23.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to adjusted operating profit of $10.0 million for the corresponding period in fiscal 2017. Shipments from this operation increased by approximately 27% in comparison to the same period of the prior fiscal year, supported by continued strength in construction activity in this market which has also resulted in improved margins.

Outlook

Smith continued, "During our second quarter we normally experience lower shipment levels due to winter weather conditions impairing construction activity as well as a reduced number of shipping days. However, we see strength in the underlying market fundamentals supporting each of our segments as we enter calendar 2018. End markets in both non-residential construction and original equipment manufacturers are forecasting growth and we are seeing that reflected in our shipment volumes."

"This is an exciting time for Commercial Metals Company. We are pleased to report that commissioning activities at our new micro mill in Durant, OK are progressing very smoothly, and we look forward to the mill contributing to our results during the second half of fiscal 2018. In addition, yesterday, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire certain U.S. rebar assets from Gerdau S.A. including four mini mills and 33 rebar fabrication facilities. We believe this is an ideal strategic fit with CMC given our existing expertise in concrete reinforcing products and services. We see significant opportunity for cost synergies and value creation for our customers and shareholders."

Conference Call

CMC invites you to listen to a live broadcast of its first quarter of fiscal 2018 conference call today, Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Barbara Smith, President and CEO, and Mary Lindsey, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call. The call is accessible via our website at www.cmc.com. In the event you are unable to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on our website on the next business day. Financial and statistical information, including any non-GAAP disclosures, presented in the broadcast are located on CMC's website under "Investors."

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and market steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including four electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, an EAF micro mill, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, metal recycling facilities and marketing and distribution offices in the United States and in strategic international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding CMC's expectations relating to key macro economic drivers that impact its business including demand, steel margins and effects of the ongoing trade actions in the U.S. and Poland. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as we, CMC or its management, "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "plans to," "ought," "could," "will," "should," "likely," "appears," "potential," "outlook," or other similar words or phrases. There are inherent risks and uncertainties in any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our expectations are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Except as required by law, CMC undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, new information or circumstances or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from CMC's expectations include the following: changes in economic conditions which affect demand for our products or construction activity generally, and the impact of such changes on the highly cyclical steel industry; rapid and significant changes in the price of metals potentially impairing our inventory values due to declines in commodity prices; excess capacity in our industry, particularly in China, and product availability from competing steel mills and other steel suppliers including import quantities and pricing; compliance with and changes in environmental laws and regulations, including increased regulation associated with climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; potential limitations in our or our customers' abilities to access credit and non-compliance by our customers with our contracts; financial covenants and restrictions on the operation of our business contained in agreements governing our debt; currency fluctuations; global factors, including political uncertainties and military conflicts; availability of electricity and natural gas for mill operations; information technology interruptions and breaches in data security; ability to hire and retain key executives and other employees; our ability to make necessary capital expenditures; availability and pricing of raw materials over which we exert little influence, including scrap metal, energy, insurance and supply prices; unexpected equipment failures; competition from other materials or from competitors that have a lower cost structure or access to greater financial resources; losses or limited potential gains due to hedging transactions; litigation claims and settlements, court decisions, regulatory rulings and legal compliance risks; risk of injury or death to employees, customers or other visitors to our operations; increased costs related to health care reform legislation; and risks related to acquisitions and dispositions.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended November 30,



Three Months Ended (short tons in thousands)

2017

2016



8/31/2017

5/31/2017

2/28/2017 Americas Recycling





















Ferrous tons shipped

589



405





583



590



421

Nonferrous tons shipped

66



49





70



61



53

Americas Recycling tons shipped

655



454





653



651



474

























Americas Steel Mills





















Rebar shipments

407



404





448



445



406

Merchant and other shipments

270



231





262



277



252

Americas Steel Mills tons shipped

677



635





710



722



658

























Average selling price (total sales)

$ 550



$ 499





$ 537



$ 540



$ 524

Average cost ferrous scrap utilized

256



201





257



266



245

Americas Steel Mills metal margin

$ 294



$ 298





$ 280



$ 274



$ 279

























International Mill





















Tons shipped

400



316





396



354



313

























Average selling price (total sales)

$ 517



$ 397





$ 476



$ 443



$ 402

Average cost ferrous scrap utilized

296



202





269



253



229

International Mill metal margin

$ 221



$ 195





$ 207



$ 190



$ 173

























Americas Fabrication





















Rebar shipments

237



248





260



275



226

Structural and post shipments

27



25





26



35



27

Americas Fabrication tons shipped

264



273





286



310



253

























Americas Fabrication average selling price (excluding stock and buyout sales)

$ 778



$ 782





$ 773



$ 775



$ 756



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY BUSINESS SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

November 30,

Three Months Ended Net sales

2017

2016

8/31/2017

5/31/2017

2/28/2017 Americas Recycling

$ 319,334



$ 176,708



$ 317,298



$ 294,166



$ 223,328

Americas Mills

413,518



347,165



414,420



427,276



376,593

Americas Fabrication

332,779



338,400



353,726



379,976



303,826

International Mill

220,467



134,401



200,227



167,629



134,305

International Marketing and Distribution

163,298



166,837



185,337



223,134



206,056

Corporate

4,198



1,750



2,124



1,909



3,842

Eliminations

(215,075)



(171,170)



(212,151)



(233,391)



(194,046)

Total net sales

$ 1,238,519



$ 994,091



$ 1,260,981



$ 1,260,699



$ 1,053,904























Adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations



















Americas Recycling

$ 9,928



$ (5,098)



$ 2,868



$ 9,286



$ 7,766

Americas Mills

40,764



36,949



29,803



50,734



51,319

Americas Fabrication

(4,782)



6,711



(4,928)



1,808



506

International Mill

23,393



9,973



14,621



12,953



9,430

International Marketing and Distribution

10,531



(3,758)



(26,640)



5,723



351

Corporate

(21,168)



(24,013)



(52,419)



(20,880)



(22,317)

Eliminations

(1,569)



(209)



(822)



771



(574)

Adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations

$ 57,097



$ 20,555



$ (37,517)



$ 60,395



$ 46,481



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended November

30, (in thousands, except share and per share data)

2017

2016 Net sales

$ 1,238,519



$ 994,091

Costs and expenses:







Cost of goods sold

1,074,938



870,278

Selling, general and administrative expenses

106,742



103,485

Interest expense

6,525



13,292





1,188,205



987,055











Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

50,314



7,036

Income taxes

11,778



2,100

Earnings from continuing operations

38,536



4,936











Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (benefit)

(1,898)



1,873

Income taxes (benefit)

(172)



534

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations

(1,726)



1,339











Net earnings

36,810



6,275











Basic earnings (loss) per share:







Earnings from continuing operations

$ 0.33



$ 0.04

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations

(0.01)



0.01

Net earnings

$ 0.32



$ 0.05











Diluted earnings (loss) per share:







Earnings from continuing operations

$ 0.32



$ 0.04

Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations

(0.01)



0.01

Net earnings

$ 0.31



$ 0.05











Cash dividends per share

$ 0.12



$ 0.12

Average basic shares outstanding

116,243,545



115,097,467

Average diluted shares outstanding

117,857,911



116,604,789



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

November 30,

2017

August 31,

2017 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 130,209



$ 252,595

Accounts receivable, net

772,588



706,595

Inventories, net

564,757



614,459

Other current assets

132,943



140,251

Total current assets

1,600,497



1,713,900

Net property, plant and equipment

1,092,808



1,061,283

Goodwill

64,940



64,915

Other assets

140,331



135,033

Total assets

$ 2,898,576



$ 2,975,131

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 244,700



$ 282,127

Accrued expenses and other payables

234,177



307,129

Current maturities of long-term debt

21,246



19,182

Total current liabilities

500,123



608,438

Deferred income taxes

57,590



49,197

Other long-term liabilities

102,105



110,986

Long-term debt

803,785



805,580

Total liabilities

1,463,603



1,574,201

Stockholders' equity attributable to CMC

1,434,800



1,400,757

Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests

173



173

Total equity

1,434,973



1,400,930

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,898,576



$ 2,975,131



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands)

2017

2016 Cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Net earnings

$ 36,810



$ 6,275

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from (used by) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

32,193



30,290

Deferred income taxes

9,312



(12,418)

Stock-based compensation

4,780



8,245

Provision for losses on receivables, net

1,901



1,528

Asset impairment

1,480



462

Net (gain) loss on disposals of assets and other

(228)



41

Write-down of inventories

87



508

Amortization of interest rate swaps termination gain

—



(1,899)

Tax benefit from stock plans

—



(334)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

(120,537)



(33,652)

Net cash flows used by operating activities

(34,202)



(954)

Cash flows from (used by) investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(59,681)



(42,965)

Asset acquisition

(6,980)



—

Proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries

2,260



524

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and other

560



179

Decrease in restricted cash, net

243



16,609

Net cash flows used by investing activities

(63,598)



(25,653)

Cash flows from (used by) financing activities:







Cash dividends

(13,993)



(13,862)

Stock issued under incentive and purchase plans, net of forfeitures

(9,520)



(7,661)

Repayments on long-term debt

(2,979)



(3,161)

Increase in documentary letters of credit, net

2,141



320

Tax benefit from stock plans

—



334

Net cash flows used by financing activities

(24,351)



(24,030)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(235)



(1,740)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(122,386)



(52,377)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

252,595



517,544

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 130,209



$ 465,167



COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.

Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) from Continuing Operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations is the sum of our earnings (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes (benefit) and discounts on sales of accounts receivable. Adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations should not be considered as an alternative to earnings (loss) from continuing operations or net earnings (loss), as determined by GAAP. However, we believe that adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information, which is often used by analysts, creditors and other interested parties as it allows: (i) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance and (ii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Management uses adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations to evaluate our financial performance. For added flexibility, we may sell certain trade accounts receivable both in the U.S. and internationally. We consider sales of accounts receivable as an alternative source of liquidity to finance our operations, and we believe that removing these costs provides a clearer perspective of our operating performance. Adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended November 30,

Three Months Ended (in thousands)

2017

2016

8/31/2017

5/31/2017

2/28/2017 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 38,536



$ 4,936



$ (32,673)



$ 34,978



$ 25,310

Interest expense

6,525



13,292



5,939



12,368



12,447

Income taxes (benefit)

11,778



2,100



(10,989)



12,819



8,524

Discounts on sales of accounts receivable

258



227



206



230



200

Adjusted operating profit (loss) from continuing operations

$ 57,097



$ 20,555



$ (37,517)



$ 60,395



$ 46,481



Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is the sum of earnings (loss) from continuing operations before net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense and income taxes (benefit). It also excludes our largest recurring non-cash charge, depreciation and amortization, as well as long-lived asset and goodwill impairment charges, which are also non-cash. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations should not be considered as an alternative to earnings (loss) from continuing operations or net earnings (loss), or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP. However, we believe that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides relevant and useful information, which is often used by analysts, creditors and other interested parties as it allows: (i) comparison of our earnings to those of our competitors; (ii) a supplemental measure of our ongoing core performance; and (iii) the assessment of period-to-period performance trends. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is the target benchmark for our annual and long-term cash incentive performance plans for management. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

There were no net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests during the three months ended November 30, 2017 and 2016.





Three Months Ended November 30,

Three Months Ended (in thousands)

2017

2016

8/31/2017

5/31/2017

2/28/2017 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 38,536



$ 4,936



$ (32,673)



$ 34,978



$ 25,310

Interest expense

6,525



13,292



5,939



12,368



12,447

Income taxes (benefit)

11,778



2,100



(10,989)



12,819



8,524

Depreciation and amortization

31,978



30,282



32,020



32,256



30,496

Impairment charges

1,480



388



7,615



70



91

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 90,297



$ 50,998



$ 1,912



$ 92,491



$ 76,868



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-metals-company-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2018-earnings-per-share-of-031-300576775.html

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

Related Links

http://www.cmc.com

