Commercial Vehicle Group Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Friday, May 4, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results. The Company will issue a press release with its first quarter 2018 financial results prior to the conference call.
To participate, dial (844) 743-2497 using conference code 9692779. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Commercial Vehicle Group's Web site at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 using access code 9692779.
About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (and its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of a full range of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle market, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck ("MD/HD Truck") market, the medium- and heavy-construction vehicle market, and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.
