Commercial Vehicle Group Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Friday, May 4, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its first quarter 2018 financial results. The Company will issue a press release with its first quarter 2018 financial results prior to the conference call.

To participate, dial (844) 743-2497 using conference code 9692779. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at Commercial Vehicle Group's Web site at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.