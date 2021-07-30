DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market - Revenue, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Competition, COVID-19 Strategies, Regional Analysis and Future Outlook to 2030 (By Products, Applications, End Cases)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry is set to experience a few structural changes in the near term due to the rapid developments in novel technologies. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will significantly transform the manufacturing process improving robotic efficiency, accuracy, and consistency. Level 2 automation including active safety systems and driver assistance is allowing OEMs to add attractive features and bolster revenue growth. However, the full-fledged rollout of level 4 autonomous vehicles is expected to witness further delays for the technology to mature and for consumers to accept.



Impact of COVID-19 on Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market

The Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market is quickly reaching its pre-COVID levels and a healthy growth rate is expected over the forecast period driven by the economic revival in most of the developing nations. Frequent suspension of public transport systems coupled with the highly contagious nature of the virus propelled the need for passenger cars leading to the derived demand for Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft products.



However, unprecedented situations due to expected further waves of the pandemic are creating a gloomy outlook. This study endeavors to evaluate different scenarios of COVID-19 impact on the future of the Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market from 2021 to 2030.



Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast Scenarios to 2030

Lockdowns across the globe in 2020 and continuing restrictions in 2021 disrupted the Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft supply chain posing challenges for manufacturers in the Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft industry. Intense competition, fluctuating prices, and shifting OEM preferences are expected to be the major challenges for Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market during the forecast period.



The fast pace recovery of developing economies leading to increased disposable income will support the Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market demand between 2021 and 2030.



The Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft research report portrays the latest trends shaping the Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft industry along with key demand drivers and potential challenges anticipated for the market during the outlook period.



What's Included in the Report

Global Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market size and growth projections, 2020 - 2030

COVID-19 impact on Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft industry with future scenarios

Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 16 countries, 2020 - 2030

Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2020 - 2030

Short and long term Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter's Five forces analysis, Technological developments in Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market, Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft supply chain analysis

Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft trade analysis, Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market price analysis, Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft supply/demand

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft market news and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xszbvb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

