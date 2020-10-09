Commercial Water Heaters Market by Type, Liter, Rated Capacity and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Water Heaters Market by Type (Electric, Gas, Oil, Heat Pump, Solar, Hybrid & Others), Liter (Below 500, 500-1,000, 1,000-3,000, 3,000-4,000 & More), Rated Capacity (Up to 10kW, 10-50kW, 50-150kW & More) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial water heaters market size is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2026 from an estimated value of USD 5.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1%.



Factors driving the growth of the commercial water heaters market include increasing investments for the development and expansion of commercial sector operations across different regions. In addition, supportive regulations and grants for using renewable sources of energy in different applications are also expected to play a key role in the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The electric segment is expected to hold the largest share of the commercial water heaters market, by technology, during the forecast period.



The electric segment is estimated to be the largest- segment of the commercial water heaters market, by type, from 2020 to 2026. Electric water heaters offer exceptionally high operational efficiency ranging from 95% to 98%. They are mainly used in Asia Pacific owing to the fact that countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are focusing on limiting their carbon footprint resulting from the use of fossil fuels.



Asia Pacific: The fastest growing market for commercial water heaters.



The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest as well as the fastest growing commercial water heaters, by region, during the forecast period. Countries such as China, South Korea and Australia are the fastest-growing markets in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the commercial water heaters market during the forecast period as owing to the increase in the use of renewable energy and energy efficient products. Several leading players in the commercial water heaters market such as A.O. Smith Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, RHEEM Manufacturing, and Ariston Thermo have their manufacturing facilities in countries such as China, India, and Malaysia. The region is home to a number of emerging economies such as China, India, Singapore, and Malaysia. These economies are witnessing increased investments in their commercial sectors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Water Heaters Market

4.2 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Region

4.3 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Type

4.4 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Liter

4.5 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Rated Capacity



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Flourishing Global Commercial Sector

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Water Heaters

5.2.1.3 Ongoing Initiatives by Governments to Promote Use of Renewable Energy-Based Water Heaters

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Expenditure (CapEx) for Development of Commercial Water Heaters

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Commercial Water Heaters With New-Age Technologies

5.2.3.2 Growth of Global Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Operational Losses in Commercial Water Heaters

5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Commercial Water Heating Industry



6 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electric

6.2.1 High Operational Efficiency and Low Installation Costs to Drive Global Demand for Electric Commercial Water Heaters

6.3 Oil

6.3.1 Low Costs and Easy Availability of Fuel Oils to Lead to Increased Adoption of Oil-Fired Commercial Water Heaters

6.4 Gas

6.4.1 Easy Availability of Natural Gas and Propane Fueling Adoption of Gas-Fired Commercial Water Heaters

6.5 Solar

6.5.1 Supportive Grants and Incentives to Drive Adoption of Solar Commercial Water Heaters Worldwide

6.6 Hybrid

6.6.1 Hybrid Commercial Water Heaters Offer Fuel Flexibility and High Operational Efficiency

6.7 Heat Pump

6.7.1 Heat Pump Commercial Water Heaters Offer Energy Efficiency and Use Renewable Energy for Their Operations

6.8 Others



7 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Liter

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Below 500 Liters

7.2.1 Ease of Installation of 500 Liters Commercial Water Heaters Fueling Their Global Demand

7.3 500-1,000 Liters

7.3.1 Use of 500-1,000 Liters Water Heaters in Applications With Continuous Hot Water Supply Requirements

7.4 1,000-3,000 Liters

7.4.1 Increase in Adoption of Centralized Water Heating Layout in Commercial Establishments

7.5 3,000-4,000 Liters

7.5.1 Surge in Demand 3,000-4,000 Liters Water Heaters in Large Commercial Establishments

7.6 Above 4,000 Liters

7.6.1 Rise in Adoption of Above 4,000 Liters Water Heaters by Large Commercial and Industrial Users



8 Commercial Water Heaters Market, by Rated Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 10Kw

8.2.1 Increased Use of Up to 10Kw Commercial Water Heaters in Applications With Low-Volume Hot Water Requirements

8.3 1050Kw

8.3.1 Surged Demand for Instantaneous Hot Water and Ease of Operations to Contribute to Adoption of 10-50Kw Water Heaters

8.4 50150Kw

8.4.1 Large-Scale Centralized Water Heating Applications Use 50-150Kw Commercial Water Heaters

8.5 150300Kw

8.5.1 Increased Adoption of 150-300Kw Commercial Water Heaters in Large Commercial Facilities

8.6 Above 300Kw

8.6.1 Surged Demand for Above 300Kw Commercial Water Heaters in Large-Scale Commercial Complexes/Structures



9 Commercial Water Heater Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.5 South America

9.6 Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Star

10.2.2 Emerging Leaders

10.2.3 Pervasive

10.2.4 Prticipant

10.3 Market Share, 2019

10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 New Product Launches, January 2017-July 2020

10.5.2 Investments and Expansions, January 2017-July 2020

10.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions, January 2017-July 2020

10.5.4 Partnerships and Collaborations, January 2017-July 2020



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Midea Group

11.2 A.O. Smith Corporation

11.3 Daikin

11.4 Rinnai Corporation

11.5 Danfoss

11.6 Mitsubishi Electric

11.7 Nibe Energy Systems

11.8 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

11.9 Bosch Industries

11.10 Viessmann

11.11 Vaillant

11.12 Rheem Manufacturing Company

11.13 American Water Heaters

11.14 Bradford White

11.15 Ariston Thermo Group

11.16 Solahart

11.17 Jinyi Solar Water Heater

11.18 Bock Water Heaters

11.19 Stiebel Eltron

11.20 Giant

11.21 PVI Industries



12 Appendix

12.1 Insights of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

12.5 Related Reports

12.6 Author Details

