Commonwealth Hotels Names Director of Sales for the SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown

Kathleen has an extensive background in the sales industry ranging from retail to hospitality. She has proven to be an elite saleswoman in a variety of roles, including being named the top sales producer for three consecutive years during her time as Sales Manager at Nordstrom in Cincinnati. Kathleen's go-getting attitude matched with her exceptional hospitality background makes her a perfect candidate as the Director of Sales for SpringHill Cincinnati Midtown.

"Kathleen will be an outstanding addition to the SpringHill Suites," Megan Gabriel, a Field Director of Sales, said. "She brings an abundance of knowledge and ideas about the area, which will propel the hotel to even greater success."

Kathleen will join General Manager, Aaron Bedik, a 20-year hospitality veteran, to spearhead initiatives at SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown, located at 610 Eden Park Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45206. For more information on Kathleen or the property, please call the property's sales office at (513) 381-8300 or visit their website http://bit.ly/SpringHillCincy.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

Contact

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

jschneider@commonwealthhotels.com

859.261.5522

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

