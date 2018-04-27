Communique from Boliden's Annual General Meeting

Adoption of Income Statements and Balance Sheets and appropriation of profits

The Parent Company and Consolidated Income Statements and Balance Sheets were adopted. The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, to approve the payment of a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 8.25 per share and that Wednesday, 2 May 2018 will be the record date for dividends. The dividend is scheduled for disbursal to the shareholders through the agency of Euroclear Sweden AB on Monday, 7 May 2018.

Automatic share redemption procedure

The Meeting approved an automatic share redemption procedure entailing an amendment to the Articles of Association, a division of the shares (2:1 share split), a reduction in the share capital by means of the redemption of shares, and an increase in the share capital by means of a bonus issue. The procedure will entail the disbursement of a combined sum of SEK 1,572,689,221.75 to the shareholders, corresponding to SEK 5.75 per share. The record date for the share split and receipt of redemption shares will be Thursday, 17 May 2018, and the record date for receipt of redemption proceeds will be Tuesday, 12 June 2018, with the date of disbursement of the redemption proceeds by Euroclear Sweden AB scheduled for Friday, 15 June 2018.

The Board of Directors

The Meeting resolved that the President & CEO shall not be a Member of the Board and that the following Board Members shall be re-elected: Marie Berglund, Tom Erixon, Michael G:son Löw, Elisabeth Nilsson, Pia Rudengren, Pekka Vauramo and Anders Ullberg.

Fees

The Meeting resolved to pay SEK 1,650,000 in Director's fees to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 550,000 to Board Members not employed by the company. The Meeting further resolved, firstly, that fees of SEK 190,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and of SEK 90,000 to members of the Audit Committee, and secondly, that fees of SEK 50,000 shall be paid to members of the Remuneration Committee.

Nomination Committee

Jan Andersson (Swedbank Robur fonder), Lars-Erik Forsgårdh, Ola Peter Gjessing (Norges Bank Investment Management), Anders Oscarsson (AMF) and Anders Ullberg (Chairman of the Board) were appointed as members of the Nomination Committee.

Auditors

The accounting firm of Deloitte AB were re-elected as auditors for the period up to and including the next Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders were afforded the opportunity to visit both the mine workings at a depth of 1,050m below ground and the concentrator in conjunction with Boliden's Annual General Meeting. Shareholders also visited an exhibition showing how mining operations in the area have been conducted from 375 BC to the present day.



For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, tel: +46-70-453-65-88

Boliden is a metals company with a commitment to sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, but our business is global. The company's core competence is within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Boliden has a total of approximately 5,700 employees and a turnover of SEK 50 billion. The Boliden share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, segment Large Cap.

