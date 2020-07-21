Community Provides Support for San Quentin's Staff and Incarcerated People as it Fights the Spread of COVID-19

SAN QUENTIN, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In consultation and partnership with the Prison University Project and San Quentin officials, a community of donors has facilitated the delivery and installation of showers for staff at San Quentin. This effort supports the physical and mental health and safety of staff, stabilizes essential operations at the prison, and helps contain the spread of COVID-19 inside San Quentin, throughout the county of Marin, and beyond.

The mobile showers were delivered and installed last week and are fully operational for San Quentin staff to use at the end of their shifts throughout the day.

The project, one of many COVID-19 emergency response initiatives in which the Prison University Project is currently participating, was spearheaded by members of the organization's Advisory Council, and generously funded by private Prison University Project donors. The Hilton San Francisco Union Square has graciously donated all shampoo, conditioner and body wash for the operation of the showers and Key Events stepped into action to voluntarily coordinate the procurement and delivery.

The Prison University Project has worked with the community since early in the crisis, underscoring the fact that helping the staff also helps the incarcerated and the community at large.

For nearly 25 years, the Prison University Project has provided College Prep and a rigorous AA degree program at San Quentin. To support or learn more about this great organization go to www.prisonuniversityproject.org.

