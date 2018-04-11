Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration

Drawing on almost a decade of experience in delivering support for Azure environments, Commvault allows global corporations, small businesses, healthcare organizations, public agencies and managed service providers to easily use Azure Stack as a Commvault appliance, with all of Commvault's capabilities running and managed from the Azure Stack. In addition, with Commvault software, they can quickly migrate data and workloads back and forth between Azure Stack hybrid clouds, Azure public cloud, other clouds, on-premises and legacy infrastructures. The Commvault Data Platform also enables enterprises to protect, archive, move and search data on Azure Stack private clouds, helping them find data for e-Discovery or data privacy compliance purposes, recover data after a ransomware attack or other data disasters, and activate data with analytics and other data analysis tools.

Commvault has strengthened its integration with Azure Stack, providing new capabilities to Azure Stack users that help them further accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, including:

Microsoft OneDrive for Business Content Data Indexing : Commvault software now enables users to both index and search OneDrive for Business documents saved on Azure Stack hybrid clouds. OneDrive for Business content can easily be searched with other heterogeneous data including Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft SharePoint.

: Commvault software now enables users to both index and search OneDrive for Business documents saved on Azure Stack hybrid clouds. OneDrive for Business content can easily be searched with other heterogeneous data including Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft SharePoint. Enhanced Flexibility and Options for Customers: New Commvault Software-as-a-Service capabilities build on Commvault's existing support for customers running Commvault Software on-premises, from Azure public cloud, Azure Stack and Commvault Appliances.

New Commvault Software-as-a-Service capabilities build on Commvault's existing support for customers running Commvault Software on-premises, from Azure public cloud, Azure Stack and Commvault Appliances. Compliance Apps : Commvault's new Compliance Apps enable enterprises to discover, monitor, and manage personally identifiable information (PII) on Azure Stack. With these apps, administrators can quickly process data requests from end-users and meet other data privacy regulatory requirements, such as those mandated by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

: Commvault's new Compliance Apps enable enterprises to discover, monitor, and manage personally identifiable information (PII) on Azure Stack. With these apps, administrators can quickly process data requests from end-users and meet other data privacy regulatory requirements, such as those mandated by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Live Sync SQL Databases in Full Recovery Mode: Commvault's new Live Sync for Microsoft SQL Server automatically replicates changes captured by backups for a production SQL database on an Azure Stack private cloud to another SQL server, after every backup job, without any additional overhead to the production server.

Commvault's new Live Sync for Microsoft SQL Server automatically replicates changes captured by backups for a production SQL database on an Azure Stack private cloud to another SQL server, after every backup job, without any additional overhead to the production server. Full VM (virtual machine) protection and recovery availability for IaaS : Commvault enables organizations to protect and recover their full Azure Stack VMs to the existing Azure Stack or to a different Azure Stack.

: Commvault enables organizations to protect and recover their full Azure Stack VMs to the existing Azure Stack or to a different Azure Stack. Granular recovery of files, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Active Directory object/attributes and folders in VM: Commvault provides customers simplified capabilities to restore files and folders in a VM.

Commvault provides customers simplified capabilities to restore files and folders in a VM. Application protection: Commvault can provide additional protection beyond VM backup and recovery by leveraging Commvault's 30-plus application, database and file system plug-ins to protect the data.

Commvault can provide additional protection beyond VM backup and recovery by leveraging Commvault's 30-plus application, database and file system plug-ins to protect the data. Migration to Azure Stack: By leveraging its application and file system plug-in, Commvault can provide a simplified process to migrate an organizations data to Azure Stack.

By leveraging its application and file system plug-in, Commvault can provide a simplified process to migrate an organizations data to Azure Stack. Flexible Storage Tiering: Makes it easier and more cost effective to move data between Azure Stack private clouds and Azure Hot, Cool and Archive Blob Storage.

Makes it easier and more cost effective to move data between Azure Stack private clouds and Azure Hot, Cool and Archive Blob Storage. Single Data Management Solution : Enables Azure Stack to be a Data Management Appliance with Commvault.

: Enables Azure Stack to be a Data Management Appliance with Commvault. Multi-tenancy and self-service: Allows users to seamlessly and securely manage data across Azure Stack hybrid environments.

Allows users to seamlessly and securely manage data across Azure Stack hybrid environments. Full access for e-discovery: Like all Commvault solutions, data stored via Azure Stack will be accessible for responding to e-discovery requests and Cognitive Services.

"Commvault is building upon our 18 year-long collaboration with Microsoft by delivering customers the same powerful data management capabilities for Microsoft Azure Stack as we provide for Azure public cloud and other infrastructure," said Randy De Meno, Chief Technologist, Microsoft Products and Microsoft Partnerships, Commvault. "Azure Stack, in combination with Commvault, provides enterprises with an excellent on-premises private cloud solution for their hybrid cloud environments, and managed service providers with a great new way to offer Commvault SaaS services to their customers."

"Microsoft Azure customers benefit from the flexibility to manage data across storage types, both on-premises and in the cloud," said Tad Brockway, General Manager, Azure Storage, Microsoft Corp. "Commvault's expanded integration with Microsoft Azure Stack helps our mutual customers reduce risk and complexity, and benefit from consistency across their entire technology stack."

Powerful Simplicity for Azure

Commvault's Azure Certified software enables enterprises to manage both on-premises and cloud-based data through a single platform that employs centralized policies to assure data governance, including access to comprehensive data backup, recovery, and management and e-discovery/search capabilities. Commvault can take full advantage of Azure Stack by running Native in Stack, be it for single or multi-tenant Stack environments. Running natively as opposed to guest mode delivers the full power of Azure Stack as well as integration with the Azure public cloud.

Commvault is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and was among the first to be Azure Certified – allowing the entire Commvault data management solution to run just as efficiently in Azure Stack and Azure Public Cloud as it does on-premises. Microsoft's 20-year relationship with Commvault and usage of Commvault in products like Xbox, Microsoft Office 365 and ADP has enabled it to deliver best practices to Commvault customers at a global scale.

Availability

These latest enhancements to Commvault's solutions for Azure Stack are available now.

About Commvault

Commvault is a leading provider of data protection, cloud and information management solutions, helping companies worldwide activate and drive more value and business insight out of their data. With solutions and services delivered directly and through a worldwide network of partners and service providers, Commvault solutions comprise one of the industry's leading portfolios in data protection and recovery, cloud, virtualization, archive, file sync and share. Commvault has earned accolades from customers and third party influencers for its technology vision, innovation, and execution as an independent and trusted expert. Without the distraction of a hardware business or other business agenda, Commvault's sole focus on data management has led to adoption by companies of all sizes, in all industries, and for solutions deployed on-premises, across mobile platforms, to and from the cloud, and provided as-a-service. Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly- skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault — and how it can help make your data work for you — visit www.commvault.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2018 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Solving Forward, SIM, Singular Information Management, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Commvault Galaxy, Unified Data Management, QiNetix, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, ROMS, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-expands-microsoft-azure-stack-integration-300627914.html

SOURCE Commvault

Related Links

http://www.commvault.com

