Comodo Cybersecurity Takes Home Excellence Award For Best Managed Security Service At SC Awards 2018

"Today's cyber threat environment makes it more challenging than ever for customers to stay ahead of attackers, particularly for organizations with limited internal resources," said Comodo Cybersecurity CEO Steve Subar. "We are honored that SC Media recognized our success in enabling customers to protect themselves through our managed security service."

Winners in the Excellence Award category of the SC Awards were selected by a panel of IT security experts from both the private and public sector. During the judging process, each finalist went through a rigorous evaluation that included in-depth analysis, analyst reports and/or product reviews. After a thorough and comprehensive analysis of each finalist's strengths, Comodo Cybersecurity was chosen as the winner of an Excellence Award for Best Managed Security Service.

"Since last year's SC Awards ceremony, the information security world has witnessed such key developments as the global WannaCry and NotPetya malware attacks, the discovery of vulnerabilities affecting billions of mobile devices and CPU chipsets, and the emergence of cryptocurrency miners as cybercriminals' latest weapon of choice," said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. "As a winner in the Excellence Award category of the SC Awards, Comodo Cybersecurity has demonstrated that they will be prepared for whatever new threats emerge in 2018 and beyond."

SC Award winners were announced Tuesday, April 17, 2018 during the SC Awards Gala in San Francisco. Each year, hundreds of applications are reviewed and narrowed down to a select group of finalists that represent the best solutions, services and professionals working around the clock to protect today's businesses from an ever-changing landscape of security threats. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit http://www.scmagazine.com/awards.

