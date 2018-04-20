NEW YORK, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT
Nonprofit Tuesday's Children arranges for companies throughout New York City to take children who lost a parent to terrorism or in the military to work for National Take Your Children to Work Day.
COMPANIES
L'Oreal
NHL
Allianz GI
Blue Apron
Emmis/Hot 97
New York Red Bulls
Tradeweb
Tri-Coastal Designs
Spaeth Designs
WHEN/WHERE
Thursday, April 26, 2018
WHY
More than 21,000 families have lost an immediate family member in the military since 9/11, and over 3,000 children lost a parent in 9/11. These families and children have had to learn to heal and move forward with their lives. Employees of participating companies will be spending time with these children on National Take Your Children to Work Day.
MEDIA
Media may go to any of the designated companies to cover the children participating in the program. Please call or email for times and exact locations.
TUESDAY'S CHILDREN
Tuesday's Children is the leading nonprofit organization providing long-term support to communities and people impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss. Programs offered include youth support and guidance, health and wellness counseling, career guidance, adult and family services and community outreach. More information can be found at www.TuesdaysChildren.org.
CONTACT
Steve Honig, The Honig Company, LLC
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/companies-throughout-new-york-city-participate-in-national-take-your-children-to-work-day-with-children-who-lost-a-parent-to-terrorism-or-in-the-military-300633427.html
SOURCE Tuesday’s Children
