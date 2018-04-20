Companies Throughout New York City Participate In National Take Your Children To Work Day With Children Who Lost A Parent To Terrorism Or In The Military

Nonprofit Tuesday's Children coordinates citywide program April 26

Tuesday’s Children

WHAT

Nonprofit Tuesday's Children arranges for companies throughout New York City to take children who lost a parent to terrorism or in the military to work for National Take Your Children to Work Day.


COMPANIES

LinkedIn

L'Oreal

NHL

Allianz GI

Blue Apron

Emmis/Hot 97

New York Red Bulls
Silverstein Properties
Stillwell Partners

Tradeweb

Tri-Coastal Designs

Spaeth Designs



WHEN/WHERE

Thursday, April 26, 2018
Participating companies will be hosting children throughout the day at their offices.



WHY

More than 21,000 families have lost an immediate family member in the military since 9/11, and over 3,000 children lost a parent in 9/11. These families and children have had to learn to heal and move forward with their lives. Employees of participating companies will be spending time with these children on National Take Your Children to Work Day.


MEDIA

Media may go to any of the designated companies to cover the children participating in the program. Please call or email for times and exact locations.


TUESDAY'S CHILDREN

Tuesday's Children is the leading nonprofit organization providing long-term support to communities and people impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss. Programs offered include youth support and guidance, health and wellness counseling, career guidance, adult and family services and community outreach. More information can be found at www.TuesdaysChildren.org.


CONTACT

Steve Honig, The Honig Company, LLC
818-986-4300 / press@honigllc.com

 

