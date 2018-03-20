Comparing Cars Can Cut Chances of Buyer's Remorse, Survey Finds

For example, consumers can view popular comparisons, like the Toyota Camry vs. the Honda Accord, or the Honda Fit vs. the Ford Fiesta, and learn more about what they can expect in the cost of owning different vehicles, instilling increased confidence in their next vehicle purchase.

RepairPal surveyed over 1,000 Americans through an independent pollster in February 2018, learning more about consumers' research processes when purchasing a new or used vehicle.

The study found that 86% of car buyers who compared vehicles of similar makes or classes before buying reported feeling satisfied with their purchase, compared to 80% of those who chose not to conduct comparisons. In the past, comparing vehicles could be a strenuous process for the consumer, requiring the collection and organization of data for multiple makes and models. With RepairPal's car comparison feature, consumers only need to plug in the different makes and models to be given organized data for a more streamlined decision-making process.

In researching what vehicle to purchase, respondents said the price was the most important factor at 46%, followed by the reliability at 21%. When considering repairs for their vehicles, new-car buyers are more likely to visit a dealership, with quality of the repair and scheduling convenience as the most important factors. On the other hand, used-car buyers are more likely to visit local, independent repair shops, holding the quality and price of the repair as the most important factors.

Find the full report, summarized findings, and methodology here.

About RepairPal

Established in 2007, RepairPal is bringing trust and peace-of-mind to auto repair. At RepairPal.com, consumers have free access to a vast array of invaluable resources for taking care of their cars. The RepairPal Certified Network shows only trusted shops that guarantee repairs are done with quality parts and by highly-qualified mechanics at fair prices. The RepairPal Fair Price Estimator™ ensures consumers never overpay for car repair again. By visiting RepairPal.com, consumers can get back on the road quickly and safely knowing they'll always receive quality work at fair prices. Learn more at: https://repairpal.com/

