Competitive Retail IT Market Leaders Profiles Report 2018

Who is really winning among IT Vendors? Who are customers increasing business with in 2018, when does SAP win verses Oracle verses NCR verses SalesForce/Demandware or Aptos or Toshiba? When do they lose business? What are the highest priorities for each vendor's customers? Are their customers growing faster than the market, increasing IT Spend or decreasing? Are they increasing store counts or decreasing? How fast are they moving to the cloud? Are there customers more likely to be investing in emerging technologies like AI/Machine Learning or SDWAN or IoT or Beacons or Big Data?

This is just some of the data that is included in this research. This is what they said who is winning their business and why.

The Insight Market View series of research studies build upon all this knowledge and add analyst insight to graphically display vendor positioning, drive for innovation and projected growth.



The goal of this report, as well as the entire IHL Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP), is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.



Retailers are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is our intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.

Each profile is a series of charts and reviews of the data in the broader study. Here are some of the data points that you get on each vendor.





Business Increasing or Decreasing Among Core Segments - This measures purchase intent among this company's customers and what percentage are increasing business, decreasing, not changing, don't work, or won't work with in 2017.



How Customers View Themselves in Tech Leadership - This is a picture of the vendor's customers vs. everyone in their key segments as to whether they consider themselves a Leader, Quick Adopter, Late Adopter or Trailer in terms of adopting technology.



Key Priorities - Looking at the top Priorities in the Retail Transformation Study, how do this vendor's customers prioritize these items verses the entire market. This shows where this vendor wins and doesn't win. There is great insight in this data.



Customer 2017 Growth Plans - This looks at the vendor's customers vs. the market in terms of plans for growing store count, enterprise IT spend and store level IT spend. Together with the first measurement, this shows how their overall business is likely to grow, indicating potential takeover targets and updated competitive positioning.



For Core Segments, % of Software Spend Cloud-Based for 2017 - By key line of business categories and in the segments this vendor operates, what percentage of software budget in 2016 is being spent in cloud technologies of total software budget.



Customers Spend on Emerging Technologies - This looks at differences between this vendor customer's plans for budget growth in emerging technologies verses the overall market in their segments. Are their customers more or less bullish on Beacons, RFID and Predictive Analytics, and Data Visualization?



Sales by Channel - This looks at where this vendor's customers get their business. Are they higher or lower in sales at stores, ecommerce, mobile commerce or other types of transactions?



IT Spend by Type - This shows the breakout of what type of spending they are doing for the coming year. Is it going to be mostly Maintenance Upgrades, Ongoing Integration, Upgrading Existing Systems, or truly Transformative IT Spend.



IT Spend Increase By Task for 2017 - Where the previous table has the breakout of spend, this looks at the growth rate of investment in the budget for 2017 for those customers.



How Do Their Customers Drive Innovation? - This looks specifically at this vendor's customers and how they drive innovation in their companies. Do they look outside to Innovation Labs, Consultants, Universities, have their own team or simply rely on established technologies once they are mature.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

How To Read This Report

Vendor Profiles

Accenture

Amazon

Apple

Aptos

AT&T

Capgemini

Cisco

Cognizant

Diebold Nixdorf

Epicor

Fujitsu

HP Enterprise

HP

IBM

Infor

Infosys

JDA

Manhattan Assoc.

Microsoft

NCR

Oracle

Pitney Bowes

PwC

Salesforce

Samsung

SAP

SAS

Tata Consulting

Toshiba Global Commerce

Tyco Retail

Verizon

Wipro

Zebra

Overall Market View - Apples to Apples On Who Is Winning In Their Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9wgffs/competitive?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/competitive-retail-it-market-leaders-profiles-report-2018-300656688.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

