Complete Teardown Report of Texas Instrument's AWR1642: 77 & 79 GHz RFCMOS Radar Chipset - Complete Die Analysis, Cost Analysis, and Price Estimate for the Chips

This report reviews the AWR1642, including a complete die analysis, cost analysis, and price estimate for the chips. Also included is a physical and technical comparison with Delphi's SRR chipset solution and TI's own AWR1243 (featuring four receivers and three transmitters without the MCU and the DSP) targeting long-range radar detection and radar imaging.

Ahead of its competitors in RFCMOS applications, Texas Instruments (TI) has begun manufacturing highly integrated radar sensor chips - the latest of which is the AWR1642. But rather than integrating all transmitters, receivers, and local oscillators in a single chip, TI went further and integrated a microcontroller unit (MCU) and a digital signal processor (DSP) on the same chip.



This makes the AWR1642 the most integrated radar chipset currently available on the market. It features six channels (four receivers and two transmitters) along with an MCU and a DSP, all on the same chip. Not surprisingly, this new chipset is extremely compact compared to its competitors.



With a portfolio that now contains three different chip solutions, TI targets multiple automotive and industrial applications, from ultra-short-range radar detection (USRR) to radar imaging (RI). Also, TI's portfolio ranges from low-power, highly-integrated devices, to high-performance radar working in the 79 GHz band.



TI seeks to replace the 24 GHz market for short-range applications, which is expected to decrease in 2020 with the coming European restriction law. Also, having the control unit and the signal processing chip on the same die allows TI to drastically reduce the PCB footprint, with an almost 60% space reduction compared to other solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



Overview/Introduction



Texas Instruments Company Profile



Radar Chipset - Market Analysis



Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis

Methodology

Package Assembly

Die

Physical & Cost Comparison

Integrated vs. Separated Solution: - AWR 1642 vs. Delphi Blind-Spot Radar Chipset

SiGe vs. RFCMOS - Cost Comparison

Ti mmWave - Portfolio Comparison

Manufacturing Process Flow

Die Process & Wafer Fabrication Unit

BGA Packaging Process and Fabrication Unit

Cost Analysis

Cost Analysis Overview

Main Steps Used in the Economic Analysis

Yield Hypotheses

Die Cost

BGA Packaging Assembly Cost

Component Cost

Estimated Price Analysis

