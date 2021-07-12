COMPLETELY ME by Dr. Justine Green Wins Another Award

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Completely Me by Dr. Justine Green has been named the first place winner of the 2020 LITTLE PEEPS Book Award, a division of the Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBAs). The LITTLE PEEPS Book Awards recognize emerging new talent and outstanding works in the genre of "Early Readers" that invites children to read and explore.

This is the 4th book award for Completely Me which is based on Dr. Green's own life and disability. The story follows a little girl who never noticed there was something different about herself until others pointed it out. When she stands up for herself, the people around her learn the importance of self-acceptance, that everyone is different in their own unique ways, and that our imperfections are what make us perfect.

The second book in the series is Completely Emme: A Cerebral Palsy Story, a story about a little girl who also learns to stand up for herself when others point out her differences. Through Emme, children are taught the importance of compassion and inclusion. The third book in the series, Completely Matt, will be released in August 2021 and tells the story of a boy with ADHD.

Justine Green, Ed.D. is an educator, award-winning author, and disability advocate based in Boca Raton, Florida, where she currently serves as the Principal at Tamim Academy. Justine was born with Atresia and Microtia. Microtia is a condition where the outer ear does not develop properly and Atresia is the absence of the ear canal, leaving her deaf in her left ear. Knowing she was different from birth, and boasting three reconstructive surgeries under her belt, Justine learned to read lips and worked hard through school. She used her disability as motivation instead of an excuse, and ultimately found her life's purpose through these challenges. Her passion for inspiring others moved her to write a story based on her own life, helping parents to teach their kids to love themselves and to accept all of those around them equally.

Please contact [email protected] to schedule an interview and/or speaking engagement. For more information, please visit: https://www.greenrosepublishing.com/completely-me

Contact:

Jennifer Musico 917-685-2516,

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Rose Publishing