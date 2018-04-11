Complimentary Building Envelope Ebook

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedonia Group invites you to access the new ebook Building Envelope Market in the US at no charge.

The ebook is downloadable here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/Content/Building-Envelope-Market-in-the-US-Ebook

Construction professionals realize that choosing the proper combination of building materials can play a key role in both protecting the interior of a structure from the effects of the elements and improving its energy efficiency. With the right roofing, siding, and window types for a structure, a building envelope can be both green and economically feasible.

This ebook features summaries from several titles:

Roofing

Siding

Insulation

Windows & Doors

Freedonia published its first building envelope study (Roofing and Siding) in 1986. The company is valued as a knowledgeable resource, offering unbiased data and forecasts. The full industry studies are used not only for strategic planning but also for financial reporting and employee training.

View the full collection of Construction & Building Products studies here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-category/build/construction-building-products.htm

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning.

