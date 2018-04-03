Composites in Automotive Applications: Global Markets to 2022

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The report analyzes the current and projected market for the major types of plastic composites used in automotive applications, with particular emphasis on carbon fiber composites.This report covers technological, economic, and business conditions as they relate to automotive composites and their applications.



Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 32 data tables and 14 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for composites in automotive applications

- Analyses of U.S. as well as international market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022

- Coverage of reinforced plastics using mostly carbon fibers for strength with a wide array of resins

- A look at exterior steel structures, such as body panels, roofs, exterior doors, wheels, fenders, and other exterior parts

- Analyses of the interest in replacing steel with composite resins; the need to reduce the weight of autos to meet the 2025 strict government standard of about 55 mpg

- Thermoplastics to be used, including ABS, nylon, polyacetals, polypropylene, PVC, polycarbonates, and polyacrylates, among others, as well as polyurethanes

- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Albany Engineered Composites, DSM Engineering Plastics North America, Evonik Degussa GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Toray Industries Inc.



Reasons for Doing This Study



This study is an update of an earlier BCC Research report that was published in 2015. The automotive composites industry and markets have continued to develop in the years since the previous edition was published.



In the light of these developments, BCC Research has come to the conclusion that the future growth rate of this market will be substantially higher than that forecast in the 2015 report. This revised study

contains new market projections reflecting the higher growth rate.



Suppliers of composites to the automotive market need to understand these trends in order to manage their enterprise and resources effectively. Users of composites must also understand the effect of these changes in order to select the most cost-effective option among available products and technologies prior to committing significant capital resources.



