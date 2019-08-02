Comprehensive Analysis for the Nokia's Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nokia Flexi MultiRadio 10 Base Station FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Nokia Networks Flexi MultiRadio 10 FDD LTE FSMF Baseband Unit. This product is part of the Flexi System Module release 3 (FSMr3) platform and supports only FDD LTE technology and is primarily an outdoor unit. Please see the report on the FSIH TDD LTE unit which is also part of the FSMr3 platform.

Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High-Level Mechanical Analysis

Heat Sink

High-Level PCB Analysis

Component Diagrams

Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High-Level Bill of Materials

Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)



Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)



Complete Part Number/Marking



Component Manufacturer Identification



Function Component Description



Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Active/Passive Component Summary

CHAPTER 1: NOKIA FLEXI MULTIRADIO 10 SYSTEM

Overview of Flexi Multiradio 10

CHAPTER 2: FSMF MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

Mechanical Analysis

2.1 Flexi 3U Casing

2.2 Fan Carrier

2.3 Fan Airflow Guide

2.4 FBBx Module Spacer Inserts

2.5 FSMF Core Module

CHAPTER 3: FLEXI CONTROL + TRANSPORT BOARD

Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply

Area B Component Analysis - Control, Timing, & Transport

Area C Component Analysis

CHAPTER 4: FLEXI SIGNAL PROCESSING BOARD

Area A Component Analysis - Power Supply

Area B Component Analysis - Baseband Radio Processing

Area C Component Analysis



