Compugen Announces Exclusive License Agreement With MedImmune for the Development of Bi-Specific and Multi-Specific Antibody Products

Under the terms of the agreement, Compugen will provide an exclusive license to MedImmune for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibody products derived from a Compugen pipeline program. MedImmune has the right to create multiple products under this license and will be solely responsible for all research, development and commercial activities under the agreement. Compugen will receive a $10 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $200 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones for the first product as well as tiered royalties on future product sales. If additional products are developed, additional milestones and royalties would be due to Compugen. Compugen will retain all other rights to its entire pipeline of programs as monotherapies and in combination with other products.

"We are excited to announce our agreement with MedImmune, a global leader in the development of antibody-based oncology therapeutics," said Anat Cohen-Dayag, PhD, President and CEO of Compugen. "This licensing deal allows us to monetize specific scientific advances in our programs, while we continue to advance our lead programs into clinical trials." Dr. Cohen-Dayag added, "We are committed to our strategy of selectively collaborating with biopharmaceutical companies for the development of first-in-class products against our diverse, computationally-derived portfolio of targets."

"This agreement with Compugen will support our abilities to generate novel immunotherapy targets which, coupled with MedImmune's expertise in antibody engineering, can advance our goal of delivering treatments to meaningfully improve the lives of cancer patients," said Ronald Herbst, Vice President, Oncology Research & Development, MedImmune.

About Bi-Specific and Multi-Specific Products

Antibodies are naturally occurring components of the immune system that bind specifically to a target protein via two identical arms. Through genetic engineering, antibodies can be modified to bind to different proteins through the two separate arms by exchanging one arm with that of another antibody with a different target specificity (bi-specific antibodies). Alternatively, additional features can be engineered into an antibody to allow binding to three or more target proteins simultaneously (multi-specific antibodies). These engineered forms of antibodies are increasingly being developed as therapeutics, as they enable multiple mechanisms of action for treating disease within a single molecule.

About Compugen

Compugen is a therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive discovery infrastructure to identify novel drug targets and develop first-in-class therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The Company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets it has discovered, including T cell immune checkpoints and myeloid target programs. Compugen's business model is to selectively enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development. The Company is headquartered in Israel, with R&D facilities in both Israel and South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on NASDAQ and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at http://www.cgen.com.

