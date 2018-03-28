Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program

As part of Symantec TIPP, Compuverde can leverage an open ecosystem which includes a complete API framework, as well as integration with the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform. Compuverde and Symantec will explore and strive to offer API-based integrated solutions that best service customers and help protect them from security threats. Also, as part of Symantec TIPP, Compuverde will have access to Symantec technology, tools and support to enable delivery of these API-integrated solutions to market faster and more efficiently.

"As cybercrime evolves and expands, security remains a critical factor in data storage," said Stefan Bernbo, CEO and founder of Compuverde. "Our customers now have access to the leading cyber security company's protection engine, adding marquee security to our powerful, flexible storage solution. It's a great combination that will serve our customers and Symantec's well."

"In the cloud generation, it's important for companies to work with an open ecosystem to reduce the potential risk of fragmentation that can result in increased vulnerabilities and high operating costs," said Peter Doggart, vice president of Business Development at Symantec. "By integrating with the latest, advanced security technologies, Compuverde can help protect their customers and data from threats. With the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program, we've made our Integrated Cyber Defense Platform open for integration in order to develop deep technical integrations. Together, we can make a positive impact and help make the world a safer place from cyber threats."

About Compuverde

Compuverde is an established provider of software-defined storage, delivering enterprise-grade general vNAS file systems, hyper-converged virtualization and hybrid cloud support. Founded by a team of storage and software experts in 2008, Compuverde delivers cost-efficient, hardware-agnostic, scale-out solutions to both large consumer brands and industrial business-to-business players. Compuverde is currently deployed worldwide with service providers, telecom, banking, media and insurance companies. Compuverde's patented unified solution offers the most flexible, user friendly and cost-efficient SDS solution in the storage market, and easily scales to hundreds of nodes, exabytes of data and billions of files. Global by demand, Swedish by design. For more information, please visit: www.compuverde.com.

