CompXL Wins ADP Marketplace Top Closer Award

Announced during 2019 ADP Marketplace Summit on May 16 in Dallas, TX, the Top Closer Award was given to CompXL for its demonstrated track record in helping ADP clients extend the value of their ADP WorkforceNow solution by adding support for multi-currency planning, complex incentive compensation support, and long term award administration.

"CompXL is pleased to accept the ADP Marketplace Top Closer Award. Our expanding relationship is helping our customers incentivize top talent and support complex compensation management requirements. I'm thrilled to have an integration with ADP WorkforceNow via the ADP Marketplace and we are thankful for each and every opportunity to support ADP District Managers and their clients." said Jamie Davis, Chief Executive Officer, HCR Software.

Our ADP account person recommended CompXL and set up a meeting with their team. I knew from the first meeting we were in good hands. We explained in detail what we needed (Performance Increases, Incentive Payouts, and Long Term Incentive Plan) and provided them with an example of what the planning worksheets looked like in the current system we were using. Within a couple of days, I had a prototype that mirrored exactly what we asked for. The system itself is easy to use. We've received positive feedback from our management and executive teams. CompXL far exceeded our expectations and would highly recommend this tool!

Shana Louder, Sr. Analyst HRIS, MISO

CompXL integrates with the ADP WorkforceNow product and the integration enables single-sign-on, buy-now, and API based data flow via the ADP Marketplace, an award-winning cloud-based app marketplace for the HCM industry. By leveraging the ADP Marketplace, CompXL has created an integrated compensation planning tool that can be rapidly deployed at an affordable price point for ADP WorkforceNow clients.

ADP's Top Closer award recognizes partners who have:

Exemplified the true spirit of partnership through great collaboration across IT, marketing, business development and relationship management;

Identified opportunities to maximize ADP and CompXL's mutual clients' satisfaction in fully integrating at least one of their solutions and driving transactions on ADP Marketplace;

Worked collaboratively in developing a solution that is easy for ADP clients to adopt from ADP Marketplace;

About CompXL

CompXL is a leading provider of global compensation planning solutions, providing the compensation team with a tool that is so configurable that it can automate and improve your current process without requiring a process overhaul. CompXL shrinks cycle time, supports the planning managers so they can make informed decisions, and eliminates the administrative burden associated with managing merit increases, allocating short and long term incentives, and producing total compensation statements. Learn more at the ADP Marketplace or CompXL.com.

