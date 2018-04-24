Concordia Maritime: Interim Report, 1 January-31 March 2018

08:30 ET

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Total income, Q1: SEK 199.6 (233.0) million
  • EBITDA, Q1: SEK 7.0 (29.3) million
  • Result before tax, Q1: SEK –38.7 (–41.2) million
  • Result per share after tax, Q1: SEK –0.81 (–0.86)

Events in the first quarter

  •  Another two MR (ECO) vessels chartered in.
  •  The Company is taking several initiatives to support efforts to keep the ocean clean.

Key ratios 

  • Total income, SEK million 199.6 (233.0)
  • EBITDA, SEK million 7.0 (29.3)
  • EBITDA, USD million 0.9 (3.3)
  • Operating result, SEK million –36.4 (–24.4)
  • Result excluding impairment and tax, SEK million –38.7 (41.2)
  • Result before tax, SEK million –38.7 (41.2)
  • Result after tax, SEK million –38.7 (41.2)
  • Equity ratio, % 41 (49)
  • Return on equity, % –47.7 (–0.3)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 286.6 (217.7)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK –0.81 (–0.86)
  • Equity per share, SEK 25.25 (42.33)
  • Lost-time injuries 0 (0)

Distribution 

For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations 

The information in this report is information that Concordia Maritime is required to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was made public on 24 April 2018, at 2.10 p.m. 

For more information, please contact:  

Kim Ullman                                                       
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB                           
Tel +46-31-855003                                             
Mob +46-704-855003                                        
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com    

Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009 
Mob +46-704-855009  
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com  

The following files are available for download:

