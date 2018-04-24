Concordia Maritime: Interim Report, 1 January-31 March 2018

Events in the first quarter

Another two MR (ECO) vessels chartered in.

The Company is taking several initiatives to support efforts to keep the ocean clean.

Key ratios

Total income, SEK million 199.6 (233.0)

EBITDA, SEK million 7.0 (29.3)

EBITDA, USD million 0.9 (3.3)

Operating result, SEK million –36.4 (–24.4)

Result excluding impairment and tax, SEK million –38.7 (41.2)

Result before tax, SEK million –38.7 (41.2)

Result after tax, SEK million –38.7 (41.2)

Equity ratio, % 41 (49)

Return on equity, % –47.7 (–0.3)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 286.6 (217.7)

Result per share after tax, SEK –0.81 (–0.86)

Equity per share, SEK 25.25 (42.33)

(42.33) Lost-time injuries 0 (0)

Distribution

For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations

The information in this report is information that Concordia Maritime is required to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was made public on 24 April 2018, at 2.10 p.m.

