Concordia Maritime: Interim Report, 1 January-31 March 2018

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- Total income, Q1: SEK 199.6 (233.0) million
- EBITDA, Q1: SEK 7.0 (29.3) million
- Result before tax, Q1: SEK –38.7 (–41.2) million
- Result per share after tax, Q1: SEK –0.81 (–0.86)
Events in the first quarter
- Another two MR (ECO) vessels chartered in.
- The Company is taking several initiatives to support efforts to keep the ocean clean.
Key ratios
- Total income, SEK million 199.6 (233.0)
- EBITDA, SEK million 7.0 (29.3)
- EBITDA, USD million 0.9 (3.3)
- Operating result, SEK million –36.4 (–24.4)
- Result excluding impairment and tax, SEK million –38.7 (41.2)
- Result before tax, SEK million –38.7 (41.2)
- Result after tax, SEK million –38.7 (41.2)
- Equity ratio, % 41 (49)
- Return on equity, % –47.7 (–0.3)
- Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 286.6 (217.7)
- Result per share after tax, SEK –0.81 (–0.86)
- Equity per share, SEK 25.25 (42.33)
- Lost-time injuries 0 (0)
