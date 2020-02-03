Concrete Industry Management (CIM) Announces Items Available at 2020 Auction at World of Concrete

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program – a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management – is pleased to announce the following list of items that have been donated for their annual auction at World of Concrete. The auction is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The silent auction will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. PST in the North Hall Room N263 and the live auction begins at 1 p.m. PST next door in North Hall Room N262.

"Thanks to the tremendous response from the industry, we anticipate having the best CIM auction ever," said Ben Robuck, CIM Auction Chairman. "The National Steering Committee (NSC) is pleased by the overwhelming support by the concrete industry with their contributions to the CIM program. Bidders will have many opportunities to support the CIM program while simultaneously purchasing equipment and products they will need for their day-to-day operations - this is win-win for everyone!"

"In addition to the below big-ticket items, we are pleased to have cement donations from industry leaders like CEMEX, LaFargeHolcim, Argos Cement, St. Marys Cement, Inc., Roanoke Cement Company, GCC, Martin Marietta and many, many, more," said CIM Marketing Committee Chairman Brian Gallagher.

Mack Trucks, Inc. and McNeilus mixer truck

Once again, the signature item for the 2020 CIM auction at World of Concrete is a 2019 Mack ® Granite ® Boost-A Load mixer equipped with a McNeilus ® FLEX Controls ™ Bridgemaster ® mixer. This item is valued at $215,000.

Somero Enterprises, Inc. S-485 laser screed

Somero Enterprises, Inc. has donated an S-485 laser screed ® machine for the annual auction at World of Concrete. This item is valued at $98,200.

Mahindra Automotive North America Off-Road Vehicle

Mahindra Automotive North America has donated a 2020 ROXOR off-road vehicle that is outfitted for both commercial and work-related jobs. This item is valued at $16,599. ﻿

Shumaker Industries Load and Go Truck Wash System

Shumaker Industries has donated a Load and Go Ready Mix Truck Wash® system which uses targeted high-pressure water to remove concrete and cement dust from mixer truck as they leave a batch plant. This item is valued at $80,000.

Silo Pros Binwhip Robotic Cleaning System

For the 2020 CIM Auction at World of Concrete, Silo Pros has donated two days of pneumatic Binwhip Robotic cleaning system services used to clear silos, bins and hoppers. This item is valued at $12,000.

TopCon Positioning Systems

TopCon has donated a Topcon Hiper VR base/rover with Data Collector Software and includes a Hiper VR base/rover with Data Collector and Software. This item is valued at $18,500.

Volvo Construction Equipment New 2016 ECR25D Compact Excavator

Volvo Construction Equipment has donated a new 2016 Volvo ECR25D compact excavator, serial # 4554. This item is valued at $39,000.

For the entire list of auction items, visit our website.

Once again, in addition to on-site bidding, internet bidding will be available on the Ritchie Bros. website. All items are available for bid whether in attendance at the show or not. Bidding can begin on the 100+ items in the silent auction immediately and continue bidding on any mobile device straight through the event. The live auction items will only be available for bidding during the event itself but can be bid on either in person or on-line. Auction participation instructions are available on the CIM website at http://concretedegree.com/auction/.

